House passes resolutions honoring Kara, Arago

Posted on Dec 23 2021

Maya Kara and Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago

The House of Representatives adopted Monday a House resolution to honor and commend the late former CNMI attorney general Maya Kara for her dedication and selfless contributions to the CNMI.

At the same session, the House adopted a House commemorative resolution and a Senate joint resolution to commend the life and countless contributions to the CNMI of the late Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago, the honorary consul of the Philippines in the CNMI and publisher of Saipan Tribune.

House Resolution 22-13, authored by Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), also extends the House’s condolences to Kara’s bereaved family on her untimely passing.

Kara passed away at her home on Capital Hill last Nov. 19 after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.

Demapan’s resolution noted that Kara served in various roles and positions in both private practice and public sectors throughout the practice of her legal profession and played an integral role in the earlier phases of the Commonwealth as well as present clients in her own private practice.

“This august body is honored and privileged to commend the life of such a remarkable individual who has deeply and positively impacted our Commonwealth,” said the lawmaker in the resolution.

Kara and her husband, Bruce Mailman, moved to Saipan on Feb. 17, 1989.

According to the resolution, from February 1989 to July 1998, Kara served as a legal counsel at the CNMI Legislative Bureau, where she served in the capacities of the legal counsel of the House during the 6th, 7th, and 8th Legislatures. She served as the chief legal counsel of the House for the 9th, 10th, and 11th Legislatures.

From February 2000 to January 2002, Kara served as the legal counsel to then-governor Pedro P. Tenorio. From February 2002 to December 2005, she served as the legal counsel to then-lieutenant governor Diego Benavente. From January 2005 to December 2005, Kara served as the administrative hearing officer for the CNMI Department of Labor and from January 2005 to December 2007, she held the position of special administrative hearing counsel for the NMI Retirement Fund, where she also served as administrative hearing officer from July 2008 to around 2012.

She served as legal counsel for the CNMI’s 3rd Constitutional Convention in 1995.

Since 1990 until her passing, Kara was a member of the CNMI Bar Association where she served as president and other positions.

With respect to Arago, House Commemorative Resolution 22-5, also authored by Demapan, honors and commends Arago for his numerous contributions to the CNMI.

Senate Joint Resolution 22-2, authored by Sen. Vinnie Vinson Flores Sablan (R-Saipan), also commends the life and contributions of Arago. The Senate passed the resolution last week and transmitted it to the House.

Arago, who was also senior vice president of TanHoldings Corp., passed away at the Guam Regional Medical City in Guam last Nov. 24. He was 69 years old.

Demapan said through his hard work and determination that he has fervently displayed throughout his life, Arago has earned the loyalty and respect of all who were privileged to have known him.

“This august body, representing the people of the CNMI, is justly proud to honor an individual who has dedicated a large portion of his life in serving our Commonwealth,” the lawmaker said.

According to the resolution, Arago first came to Saipan in 1986, to join TanHoldings Corp. as a comptroller/assistant operations manager/chief accountant in internal audit, the positions he would hold until 2000. From 2000 to 2008, Arago became the corporation’s vice president for Finance. From 2008 until his passing, Arago served as senior vice president and chief finance officer for TanHoldings.

From 2015 up until his passing, Arago also served as honorary consul of the Philippines for the CNMI.

Arago’s community and professional activities upon until his passing, include serving as the president and director of the TanHoldings Football Club; corporate secretary, treasurer and director of the Tan Siu Lin Foundation; member of the Society of Human Resource Management (USA); adviser and lecturer of the Mariana’s Institute of Filipino CPAs and Accountants; past president of the Saipan Fil-American Lions Club; vice president of the Saipan Soccer School; vice president of the Stellar Marianas; and lecturer in the UCLA Guam Travel Study Program, University of Guam.

Throughout his life, Arago garnered numerous citations and awards/commendations.

He completed his college at the University of the East in Manila where he graduated cum laude in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in accounting.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

