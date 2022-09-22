Hyatt receives Rising Star award

Hyatt Regency Saipan general manager Guillarme Delemarle, center, with staff holding the World of Hyatt Rising Star award. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Hyatt Regency Saipan was recently given the “Rising Star” award by Hyatt Corporate for garnering World of Hyatt membership at an active and consistent pace. World of Hyatt is a loyalty and rewards program of Hyatt chain of hotels worldwide.

Early this year, Hyatt Regency Saipan focused on a campaign of inviting check-in and dine-in guests to enroll in the WOH program at no cost, so that they can avail of the 10% discount when dining in even if they are not a guest in the hotel and earn points to receive rewards whenever they go and stay in any Hyatt property around the world. Benefits include free nights and room upgrades, airline miles, car rentals, dining and spa, excursions etc.

Last week, WOH upped the game and will award members triple points whenever they use their WOH card whether dine-in or take out at any of Hyatt Regency Saipan’s outlets like Kili Café & Terrace, Miyako lunch buffet (dine-in only) Giovanni’s, Skipper’s Beach Bar and Dj’s Corner. The promo started last Sept. 15 and will run until Dec. 20, 2022.

Hyatt Regency Saipan was established in the CNMI in 1981 and is the first and only international hotel on the island. For more information about World of Hyatt, call (670) 234-1234 and ask for the front desk or go to their website saipan.regency.hyatt.com. (PR)

