Impeachment committee’s 1st meeting is next week

By
|
Posted on Dec 30 2021
Share

The House Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment will hold its first meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the House of Representatives chamber.

Vice speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan), who chairs the committee, informed House members about the meeting that will start at 1:30pm. Included in the agenda are committee rules of procedures and the House Resolution 22-14 that impeached Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

The committee will also entertain public comments at the meeting.

It was House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) who introduced House Resolution 22-14 impeaching Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty in violation of Article 3, Section 19 of the CNMI Constitution.

Last Dec. 21, House of Representatives Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) appointed Attao as chairman of the Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment that will evaluate whether to actually impeach Torres.

Attao is supporting Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ intent to run as governor for the November 2022 gubernatorial election. Torres, who is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party, is seeking re-election as governor, with Sen. Vinnie Vinson  F. Sablan as his running-mate.

Villagomez also appointed to the committee eight members—Republican Reps. Angel A. Demapan, Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero, and Patrick H. San Nicolas, and Democrat Reps. Christina E. Sablan, Corina L. Magofna, and Leila C. Staffler, and independents Joseph A. Flores and Donald M. Manglona.

Villagomez said this Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment shall be an investigatory committee that is authorized by the House to issue subpoenas.

It will require a two-thirds vote of the House, equal to 14 representatives, to impeach Torres. If that happens, the impeachment then goes to the CNMI Senate, which will then hold a trial, with House lawmakers acting as prosecutors. Again, it will require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, equivalent to six votes, to convict the governor. When that happens, that’s when Torres will have to step down.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 30, 2021, 8:01 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:43 AM
sunset: 5:57 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune