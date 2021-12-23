FOR RESUMPTION OF IN-PERSON PSS CLASSES ON JAN. 3, 2022:

‘In-person classes for 70% eligible vaccinated schools’

By
|
Posted on Dec 24 2021
Share

High schools of the CNMI Public School System with 70% of its eligible students already vaccinated against COVID-19 will resume in-person classes on Jan. 3, 2022.

In a memorandum dated Dec. 21, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada said the CNMI’s high vaccination rate—which stood at 92.7% yesterday—“makes it safe for PSS to transition back to full in-person learning for secondary schools at a 70% vaccination rate.”

Ada wrote that PSS’ Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. partners have concurred with these findings.

PSS posted Ada’s memorandum on its social media pages yesterday.

As of writing the memorandum, Ada listed six PSS schools that have reached or surpassed the 70% vaccination threshold and thus will resume full in-person classes come Jan. 3:

-Marianas High School

-Saipan Southern High School

-Kagman High School

-Tinian Jr./ Sr. High School on Tinian

-Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./ Sr. High School on Rota

-Da’Ok Academy

Ada also listed six schools below or nearing 70%. If these schools reach 70% before Jan. 3, they will open for full in-person classes as well. Otherwise, the schools will continue on with cohorting schedules that were in place before the transition to online instruction on Oct. 29. The schools are:

-Hopwood Middle School at 69%

-Tanapag Middle School at 66%

-Francisco M. Sablan Middle School at 62%

-Dandan Middle School at 59%

-Chacha Oceanview Middle School at 56%

PSS’s elementary schools on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota “will continue with full in-person learning as scheduled prior to Oct. 29,” Ada wrote, and PSS’ Early Head Start/ Head Start Programs on Tinian and Rota will “continue to operate full face-to-face as usual.”

On Saipan, the Early Head Start/ Head Start program will offer “home-based and center-based services for families until further notice,” Ada added.

He wrote that “all PSS elementary, middle, and high schools are ready to welcome back students with a high standard of safety and care” and listed several safety and protection measures that all schools have been doing and will continue to do.

These measures include promoting COVID-19 vaccines for those eligible; ensuring that the “3 W’s” are observed and enforced; scheduling regular deep cleaning and sanitizing of all campuses and facilities; conducting daily routine temperature checks; and ventilating classrooms and offices before, during, and after school hours.

Deferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ada wrote that the CDC continues to emphasize that “vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic.” Ada added that PSS will continue to work closely with its CHCC partners on upcoming plans for school-based screening/testing.

The resumption of full in-person classes on Jan. 3, 2022, came after several CNMI Board of Education meetings to reschedule the reopening date.

The board met on Nov. 12 to discuss the original resumption date, Nov. 15. The board on Nov. 12 voted unanimously to move the reopening date to Nov. 29.

PSS then announced on Nov. 28 that it opted to go with a staggered return to in-person classes based on schools’ COVID-19 screening/testing schedule.

The board most recently met on Dec. 7 and unanimously voted to set the full in-person reopening to Jan. 3, 2022.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 24, 2021, 8:04 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune