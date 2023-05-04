In the Merry Month of May

Share











This month I’ll have some political lampoons, some parody tunes, and nods to ancient runes before June. Time to tune in. Let’s begin.

On sonnet norms and other forms I use two common forms and a few I have developed. The Shakespearean or Elizabethan sonnet consists of 14 lines with three quatrains and ends with a rhyming couplet.

The Petrarchan sonnet originated in 14th century Italy. It begins with an octave of eight lines as an opening statement, followed by a six-line resolution addressing what was presented in the first eight lines.

I have developed two new forms by fusing limericks and senryu into sonnets. A “limeronnet” combines three limericks which each have five lines on the same subject. A “senryu sonnet”takes three lines of a senryu, puts them in one line and has 14 lines on one related theme. Senryu differ from a haiku by dealing with human nature while haiku focuses musing and reflection on the world of nature.

I also write experimental sonnets using “abecedarian” and “acrostic” elements. You’ll find an acrostic sonnet from five years ago below.

‘Nevertheless, She Persisted’: An acrostic sonnet

(Words spoken by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell after he could not get U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop making her point on the Senate floor. Sen. Warren said, “I have no intention of yielding.”)

U.S. senator from Massachusetts, born in Oklahoma,

Elizabeth Warren is her name, persistence her fame

NEVER afraid to confront hypocrisy

THE Senate president said, “Yield the floor”

LESS you forget what she did

SHE read the letter he objected to and

PERSISTED despite McConnell’s objection she said

I “am very proud of my heritage”

HAVE you remembered now

NO one should forget her

INTENTION was good and sincere

OF course we respect her

YIELDING to none, domestic or foreign.

Thank you, Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The above poem was in the Saipan Tribune on April 26, 2018. Sen. Elizabeth Warren continues serving in the Senate today.

Sympatico Sonnet for a Former Student

Reflections on a former student’s mental strength

Her courage to continue and keep on going

My thoughts are brief just a sonnets length

About her search for continuous self-knowing

Shakespeare wrote, “Double, double, toil and trouble”

It comes and it goes all throughout our life long

From burned rice to a broken relationship bubble

Struggling to stay alive, stay sane, and strong

Falling down, getting up, and going down again

Searching for answers everywhere, TV and books

Often times help from sisters, brothers and friends

Wisdom coming from her own internal looks

She got it by asking questions, and seeking out

She’ll sleep well with her understanding no doubt.

(by Joey Connolly, May 2, 2023)