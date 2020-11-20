iPhone line arrives at IT&E

IT&E will offer the new iPhone 12 family of devices on the widest most reliable 4G LTE network in Guam and the Marianas.

The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro can be purchased starting today, Nov. 20, 2020 at ite.net and in all IT&E stores. Due to limited iPhone 12 Pro Max stock, customers are encouraged to visit the IT&E online store at ite.net to check which models are available.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give you everything you expect from an iPhone and more, including a fast, intelligent and power-efficient chip; portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and lighting effects;  smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows; Dolby vision for HDR recording; great battery life; water resistant; stunning new finishes; and advanced privacy and security features.

The new iPhone 12 family rises above the rest with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, and MagSafe, Apple’s charging technology that was previously used on MacBooks and more recently on the Apple Watch, that uses magnets to wirelessly charge your iPhone 12, secure your device’s accessories and pave the way for the future of port less devices.

Each iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a display fortified with Ceramic Shield, which boasts four times better drop performance than other smartphones.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini bring you a new dual-camera system and a beautifully bright Super Retina XDR display, all in two perfect sizes.

In a huge leap forward for iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max bring you a Pro camera system and an all-new LiDar Scanner for next-level low-light photography; and immersive audio powered by Dolby Atmos.

Purchase the iPhone 12 series with the $80 Unlimited plan on 12- or 24- month contract via the IT&E online store and get 15% discount on the handset plus a FREE Apple USB-C Power Adapter. This offer is available from November 20 to 30, 2020.

IT&E has been delivering connections that matter in Guam and the Marianas for more than 35 years. IT&E is the leading provider of mobile technology and world-class telecommunications services on the widest 4G LTE data network. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
