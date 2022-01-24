IPI agrees to secure bonds to further extend receivership

By
|
Posted on Jan 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has agreed to provide sufficient security to stay the enforcement of the other creditors’ judgments, which would further stay the receivership that is currently set to resume next month.

According to a joint stipulation filed with the U.S. District Court for the NMI, the other creditors who have stepped into the shoes of USA Fanter in regards to the receivership have been working toward finalizing agreements with IPI “under which the parties have worked to resolve issues related to proper form of the supersedeas bonds where multiple installment payments are being made.”

Yesterday, one of the creditors, Ping Shun Corp., officially filed its stipulation with the court stating that it has executed an agreement with IPI to stay enforcement of its judgment in exchange for IPI securing a supersedeas bond in the amount of $445,000 on or before Feb. 22.

In addition, Ping Shun agrees to extend the stay of the limited receivership in USA Fanter Corp. Inc. v. Imperial Pacific International through March 2.

As of Jan. 20, Ping Shun, through its counsel, Samuel Mok, said that IPI has secured an initial supersedeas bond in the amount of $250,000 through surety American Contractors Indemnity Company.

“In the event IPI defaults, as defined in the Stay Agreement, including by failing to increase the value of the supersedeas bond to $445,000 on or before Feb. 22, and fails to cure the default within the cure period defined in the stay agreement, then the $250,000 supersedeas bond posted by IPI shall be promptly released to Ping Shun,” the agreement states.

Chief Judge Ramona Manglona said in a previous order that she did not fully dissolve the receivership as other creditors have “piggy backed” on the judgment originally granted in favor of USA Fanter.

“Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b) states that the court may relieve a party…from a final judgment, order, or proceeding based on a number of circumstances, including that the judgment has been satisfied, released, or discharged or any other reason that justifies relief. Here, because IPI has fulfilled its bond obligations, the court finds that relief under Rule 60(b) is appropriate in this case. This decision does not, however, dissolve the receivership as it applies to the other creditors just yet,” the judge stated.

Currently, the stay on the receivership until the end of January is as to the receivership between IPI and its other creditors.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

IPI not out of the woods yet in receivership case

Posted On Jan 10 2022
, By
0

Another breach of contract suit filed against IPI

Posted On Jan 03 2022
, By
0

A rundown of the top stories of 2021

Posted On Dec 31 2021
, By
0

Sale of IPI assets pushed back to end of Jan.

Posted On Dec 20 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 25, 2022, 1:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune