IPI follows up on request for extension to complete Imperial Pacific Resort project

By
|
Posted on Apr 01 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has followed up with the CNMI Lottery Commission on its request in July 2021 for an extension on the construction deadline for its initial gaming facility.

Tao Xing, IPI’s senior vice president for marketing and public affairs, informed the Commonwealth Casino Commission during the CCC board’s meeting Wednesday about his effort to follow up on the matter with the Lottery Commission last March 24.

Xing

In his letter addressed to Lottery Commission chair Edward DeLeon Guerrero, Xing inquired on the timetable of the review and approval process of their request. Xing said that IPI will align its resources accordingly and cooperate fully with the Lottery Commission in this process.

DeLeon Guerrero, who also chairs the CCC board, said he has not seen the letter.

On July 8, 2021, then IPI chief executive officer Ray N. Yumul requested then-acting Lottery Commission chair David DLG. Atalig to grant IPI a five-year extension to complete the construction of the Imperial Pacific Resort in western Garapan.

IPI was required by the Casino License Agreement to complete the project by Feb. 28, 2021.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

IPI now delayed with 3 payrolls; lack of funds stymies crane removal

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
0

IPI moves to dismiss discrimination suit of former workers

Posted On Mar 31 2022
, By
0

Another construction firm sues IPI for over $2M

Posted On Mar 23 2022
, By
0

IPI taps US mainland lawyers for hearing on revocation of license

Posted On Mar 22 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 1, 2022, 6:06 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune