IPI follows up on request for extension to complete Imperial Pacific Resort project

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has followed up with the CNMI Lottery Commission on its request in July 2021 for an extension on the construction deadline for its initial gaming facility.

Tao Xing, IPI’s senior vice president for marketing and public affairs, informed the Commonwealth Casino Commission during the CCC board’s meeting Wednesday about his effort to follow up on the matter with the Lottery Commission last March 24.

In his letter addressed to Lottery Commission chair Edward DeLeon Guerrero, Xing inquired on the timetable of the review and approval process of their request. Xing said that IPI will align its resources accordingly and cooperate fully with the Lottery Commission in this process.

DeLeon Guerrero, who also chairs the CCC board, said he has not seen the letter.

On July 8, 2021, then IPI chief executive officer Ray N. Yumul requested then-acting Lottery Commission chair David DLG. Atalig to grant IPI a five-year extension to complete the construction of the Imperial Pacific Resort in western Garapan.

IPI was required by the Casino License Agreement to complete the project by Feb. 28, 2021.