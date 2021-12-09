IPI wants Kan Pacific suit dismissed for failure to state a claim

By
|
Posted on Dec 10 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Imperial Pacific International LLC has asked the U.S. District Court for the NMI to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Kan Pacific Saipan against it for failure to state a claim.

Last Monday, Joey San Nicolas, counsel to IPI, filed an answer to Kan Pacific’s October 2021 complaint stating that the plaintiff’s lawsuit should be dismissed with prejudice because it failed to state a claim against IPI or create a genuine issue of fact upon which relief may be granted

In addition, San Nicolas said, Kan Pacific’s claims may be barred in whole or in part by the applicable statute of limitations.

“Plaintiff’s claims may be barred in whole or in part by release, waiver, estoppel, impossibility, impracticability, ambiguity, immunity granted by the operation of law, and/or by the doctrine of laches,” he said.

In the initial complaint, Joseph Iacopino, who represents Kan Pacific, argues that the case is about a breach of a written agreement signed by Kan Pacific and IPI on or about May 9. 2016.

Iacopino said that prior to entering into the agreement, several disputes and potential causes of action developed between plaintiff and IPI that exposed each party to the potential for an adverse judgment, attorney’s fees, costs, expenditure of time and resources and other adverse consequences.

“Subsequent to substantial negotiations, the subject written agreement was entered into between Kan Pacific and IPI to incentivize and compensate Kan Pacific for the closure of Kan Pacific’s business operations prior to the termination of its lease agreement, and to resolve such disputes and potential causes of action, avert the potential of such an adverse judgment, avoid the need to incur attorney fees, costs, expenditure of valuable time and resources and other adverse consequences and for other good and valuable consideration,” Iakopino said.

As a material part of the consideration for entering into the agreement, Iacopino said, IPI became contractually and legally bound and obligated to pay to Kan Pacific the sum of $5 million which was to be satisfied by making 25 annual payments to Kan Pacific in the amount of $200,000 on June 1 of each calendar year commencing on June 1,2017.

Relying on this, he said, Kan Pacific refrained from pursuing legal action against IPI and others and otherwise changed its position and circumstances.

IPI thereafter made the first three annual payments in June 2017, June 2018 and June 2019.

However, IPI allegedly failed and refused to tender any portion of the amount that became due and owing on June 1, 2020. Kan Pacific sent IPI more than 10 days’ notice of such default, and IPI has refused to pay, including the annual payment that became due and owing on June 1, 2021.

Kan Pacific is demanding a jury trial and has asked the court to rule in favor of Kan Pacific and issue a judgment against the defendants.

The lawsuit also asked that award of damages be issued in favor of Kan Pacific and attorney’s fees and costs.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Lottery Commission yet to meet over IPI request for 5-year extension

Posted On Dec 06 2021
, By
0

Men accused of burglarizing IPI warehouse accused of also burglarizing lawyer’s home

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Problems encountered in securing tower crane at IPI site

Posted On Dec 02 2021
, By
0

Auction of IPI assets moved to Dec. 31

Posted On Dec 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 10, 2021, 9:01 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune