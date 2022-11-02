IPI’s unlicensed key employees a puzzler for CCC

By
|
Posted on Nov 03 2022

Tag:
Share

Andrew Yeom

The Commonwealth Casino Commission is in a quandary as to how to deal with key employees of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC who are unlicensed by the CCC, yet are still getting paid by IPI.

These employees—referred to in the business as “Casino Key Employees”—are casino employees who are involved in operation in a supervisory role. The rule requires that these employees be licensed by the CCC but that is not happening at the moment.

However, CCC executive director Andrew Yeom recommended to the CCC board during their monthly meeting last week that they should “stand down” on this matter for now.

Yeom said the CNMI’s gaming law does not allow these unlicensed CKE individuals from being paid. “Clearly, this is in violation of our gaming law as well as our regulation,” he said.

However, he pointed out, they must be mindful that there is a labor law that protects even undocumented workers in that they generally have the same wage and hour rights as other workers.

Thus, Yeom said, the same federal wage and hour laws that apply to authorized workers generally apply to persons working without legal immigration status.

In this case, he said, these are legitimate workers in terms of immigration status who provided their labor, regardless of the gaming license.

“This is where I see that our local law may be in conflict with the federal labor law. That one says you must pay versus the other one says that you shall not,” the executive director said.

Therefore, Yeom said, they must be careful about how they deal with this delicate situation.

He said IPI should not have put themselves in this predicament where they are faced with breaking a law one way or another when they pay these individuals’ salaries, while they have not paid the regulatory fee, thus their gaming license applications for these people remain in incomplete status.

“Sure, this can be a subject for an enforcement action during the normal business environment. Unfortunately, we are not,” Yeom said.

He noted that IPI’s exclusive casino license is currently suspended and the U.S. District Court for the NMI’s preliminary injunction has been ordered upon CCC.

The executive director believes that they should forward a written warning to IPI to make sure that they are aware they are in violation of the gaming law and regulation by employing the CKEs without obtaining the CCC licenses.

“That way, we are not ignoring the symptoms. At the same time, we are treating this like treating to stop coughing or a fever when you have a common cold as the primary root cause,” Yeom said.

He said in this case, IPI’s unpaid regulatory fee is the root cause of the problems.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Seven workers settle with IPI

Posted On Nov 03 2022
, By
0

IPI asks for dismissal of request for over $27M default judgment

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
0

2nd auction for IPI equipment starts

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
0

IPI now up to date with payroll

Posted On Nov 02 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 3, 2022, 1:32 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune