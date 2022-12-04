Island Summer Auto Fest donates to Red Cross

Share











Organizers of the Islands Summer Auto Fest recently made a $500 donation to the NMI Chapter of the American Red Cross. Auto Fest officer James Fleming and this family have been supporting the Red Cross for the past 20 years.

“We are especially grateful to James and his family for making our lifesaving work possible here in the [CNMI]. James’s leadership is inspirational as he always thinks of those who need a helping hand and prioritizes service before self” said John Hirsh, executive director of the Red Cross.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/nmi or call the NMI Chapter office at (670) 234-3459. (PR)