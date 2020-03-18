IT&E removes data caps and late fees for NMI subscribers

IT&E announced yesterday it is removing data caps for all its CNMI postpaid subscribers until March 31, 2020.

“As a community, we are all feeling the effects of the austerity measures. It’s important for us to help our subscribers in any way we can to stay informed and stay connected,” said Rose Soledad, general manager of IT&E.

This is in addition to cost-saving measures IT&E launched on Feb. 28. These measures include paying bills any day during the month with no late fees.

In response to concerns over coronavirus, strict sanitization and hand-washing procedures are in place at all IT&E stores. For those that prefer not to visit, IT&E associates are available to help via phone at 682-4483. Phone purchases and bill payments can be made online at www.ite.net.(PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

