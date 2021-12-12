J.J. Atalig rules championship flight

Share











Veteran golfer J.J. Atalig once again showed he’s one of the best golfers in the CNMI after topping the championship flight of the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

The Division of Customs colonel shot a 1-over 73 to rule the marquee division of the event following a 37 in the front and a 36 in the back nine.

“It’s great that I am able to play in the McDonald’s tournament and winning, especially winning their inaugural Tournament means a lot to me. The best hole for me today was hole No. 1 after I hit tee shot down the middle, then hitting my second shot to 3 feet and then a tap-in birdie. This set the pace for me playing a tough condition today with a lot of wind. Closing with two birdies on the back nine sealed the win for me today,” he said.

Atalig also thanked everyone who supported him in his passion for golf and added that his win in the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament will come a long way in improving his game and increasing his confidence as part of the CNMI National Golf Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games.

“I’m working hard for it,” he said.

Coming in second to Atalig in the championship flight was Sun Ho Kang, who finished with a 3-over 75 built around a 37 in the first nine holes and a 38 in the last nine. Feng Chun Jin came third with a 4-over 76 after shooting a 39 in the front and a 37 in the back.

The win in the championship flight was worth $500 for Atalig, while Kang and Jin settled for the second place $300 and third place $200 purses, respectively.

In the A flight, Victor Salas won the category with a 7-over 79. He shot a 39-40 in the front and back nines to take home the $500 top prize. Homerun hitter-turned-golfer Ned Norita came in second with his 81(39-42) followed by John Reyes with his 82 (39-43). Second place was worth $300 for the former and third place $200 for the latter.

Results of the B flight, C flight, women’s flight, senior flight, and super senior flight will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Established in 1987, the Ronald McDonald House Charities has helped over 38,000 families from the CNMI, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, and Hawaii. It’s not directly affiliated with McDonald’s Corp. or any of its restaurants and relies heavily on the support of the community to continue delivering services for those in need.