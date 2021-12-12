J.J. Atalig rules championship flight

By
|
Posted on Dec 13 2021
Share
J.J. Atalig, seen here in a file photo

J.J. Atalig, seen here in a file photo, won the championship flight of the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Veteran golfer J.J. Atalig once again showed he’s one of the best golfers in the CNMI after topping the championship flight of the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

The Division of Customs colonel shot a 1-over 73 to rule the marquee division of the event following a 37 in the front and a 36 in the back nine.

“It’s great that I am able to play in the McDonald’s tournament and winning, especially winning their inaugural Tournament means a lot to me. The best hole for me today was hole No. 1 after I hit tee shot down the middle, then hitting my second shot to 3 feet and then a tap-in birdie. This set the pace for me playing a tough condition today with a lot of wind. Closing with two birdies on the back nine sealed the win for me today,” he said.

Atalig also thanked everyone who supported him in his passion for golf and added that his win in the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament will come a long way in improving his game and increasing his confidence as part of the CNMI National Golf Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games.

“I’m working hard for it,” he said.

Coming in second to Atalig in the championship flight was Sun Ho Kang, who finished with a 3-over 75 built around a 37 in the first nine holes and a 38 in the last nine. Feng Chun Jin came third with a 4-over 76 after shooting a 39 in the front and a 37 in the back.

The win in the championship flight was worth $500 for Atalig, while Kang and Jin settled for the second place $300 and third place $200 purses, respectively.

Championship flight runner-up Sun Ho Kang and third place Feng Chun Jin

Championship flight runner-up Sun Ho Kang and third place Feng Chun Jin pose with McDonald’s Guam and Saipan owners Jose “Joe” and Marcia Ayuyu during the awards banquet of the inaugural Ronald McDonald House of Charities Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. At left is tournament director Vicente “Ben” Babauta. (MARK RABAGO)

In the A flight, Victor Salas won the category with a 7-over 79. He shot a 39-40 in the front and back nines to take home the $500 top prize. Homerun hitter-turned-golfer Ned Norita came in second with his 81(39-42) followed by John Reyes with his 82 (39-43). Second place was worth $300 for the former and third place $200 for the latter.

Results of the B flight, C flight, women’s flight, senior flight, and super senior flight will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Established in 1987, the Ronald McDonald House Charities has helped over 38,000 families from the CNMI, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Palau, and Hawaii. It’s not directly affiliated with McDonald’s Corp. or any of its restaurants and relies heavily on the support of the community to continue delivering services for those in need.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 13, 2021, 6:18 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune