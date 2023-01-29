Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 is designated Catholic Schools Week

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has designated the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2023, as Catholic Schools Week in the CNMI during a proclamation signing last Friday, Jan. 27, 203, at the Mount Carmel Cathedral.

Palacios signed the proclamation document at Mount Carmel Church in a ceremony that was also attended by Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Bishop Ryan Jimenez of the Chalan Kanoa Diocese. Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao, and MCS faculty and students.

The national theme for the 2023 Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service”

The proclamation recognizes the sacrifices of parents who choose and continue to choose to send their children to Catholic schools, and acknowledges the outstanding commitment of the teachers, administrators, and other personnel who provide excellent education in the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa.

“We urge the faithful of the diocese to participate in observance of this week in appropriate ways that will help instill an awareness and appreciation of the values that Catholic education cultivates in our children, which enhance the quality of life for all our people,” the proclamation states.

In particular, the proclamation highlights the roles of the Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School in bringing Catholic education to the CNMI.

The Catholic Church on Saipan established the Our Lady of Mercy Kindergarten in 1951, now knows as the Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center, and Mount Carmel School in 1952. In 1985, the Catholic Church on Saipan was elevated to a diocese and subsequently set up a Catholic Education Office.

The proclamation states that Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School have provided “outstanding education to their students, thus contributing to the welfare of the CNMI.”

“Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School train and produce students strongly dedicated to their faith, values, families and communities by providing an intellectually stimulating environment rich in spiritual, character and moral development; and…are committed to providing a safe, structured and caring learning environment dedicated to developing each student’s God-given potential. (Saipan Tribune)