Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 is designated Catholic Schools Week

By
|
Posted on Jan 30 2023

Tag:
Share

Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang reads the proclamation that designates the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2023, as Catholic Schools Week during a proclamation signing last Friday at the Mount Carmel Cathedral. The occasion was also attended by Diocese of Chalan Kanoa Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez, Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao, MCS board chair Vicente Babauta, MCS board member Jacqueline Che, MCS Parent Council secretary Mai Mendiola, MCS faculty and staff, and MCS students.

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has designated the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2023, as Catholic Schools Week in the CNMI during a proclamation signing last Friday, Jan. 27, 203, at the Mount Carmel Cathedral.

Palacios signed the proclamation document at Mount Carmel Church in a ceremony that was also attended by Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Bishop Ryan Jimenez of the Chalan Kanoa Diocese. Mount Carmel School president Frances Taimanao, and MCS faculty and students.

The national theme for the 2023 Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service”

The proclamation recognizes the sacrifices of parents who choose and continue to choose to send their children to Catholic schools, and acknowledges the outstanding commitment of the teachers, administrators, and other personnel who provide excellent education in the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa.

“We urge the faithful of the diocese to participate in observance of this week in appropriate ways that will help instill an awareness and appreciation of the values that Catholic education cultivates in our children, which enhance the quality of life for all our people,” the proclamation states.

In particular, the proclamation highlights the roles of the Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School in bringing Catholic education to the CNMI.

The Catholic Church on Saipan established the Our Lady of Mercy Kindergarten in 1951, now knows as the Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center, and Mount Carmel School in 1952. In 1985, the Catholic Church on Saipan was elevated to a diocese and subsequently set up a Catholic Education Office.

The proclamation states that Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School have provided “outstanding education to their students, thus contributing to the welfare of the CNMI.”

“Sister Remedios Early Childhood Development Center and Mount Carmel School train and produce students strongly dedicated to their faith, values, families and communities by providing an intellectually stimulating environment rich in spiritual, character and moral development; and…are committed to providing a safe, structured and caring learning environment dedicated to developing each student’s God-given potential. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

MCS celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Posted On Jan 25 2021
, By

Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 is Catholic Schools Week

Posted On Jan 30 2020
, By

MCS to mark Catholic Schools Week

Posted On Jan 10 2020
, By
0

Jan. 28-Feb. 3 is Catholic Schools Week

Posted On Jan 30 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, rate your level of concern at this moment about COVID-19.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - January 27, 2023

Posted On Jan 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 24, 2023

Posted On Jan 24 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 16, 2023

Posted On Jan 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

January 30, 2023, 10:57 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune