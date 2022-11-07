Japanese professors meet with PAMC on Japan plan to dump nuclear wastewater

By
|
Posted on Nov 08 2022

Tag:
Share

PAMC members, from left, Joseph E. Santos, Antonia M. Tudela, Ana Demapan-Castro, Juanita M. Mendiola, Thomasa Palacios-Mendiola, Jim M. Atalig, and William A. Taitano. Not in photo: Jonovan H. Lizama and Daniel I. Aquino. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Two Japanese professors arrived on Tinian on Nov. 2, 2022, to meet with members of the Pacific Alliance of Municipal Councils, who launched an online petition protesting the discharging of nuclear fallout cleanup waste water from Fukushima, Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Dr. Seichiro Takemine of Meisei University and Dr. Hiroko Takahashi of Hana University, Japan, were interested in finding out the plans and goals of PAMC and assist in networking with other organizations and groups in Japan and to bring this issue into the global arena.

The petition can be accessed at https://www.change.org/p/no-to-nuclear-waste-dumping- into-the-pacific-ocean.

In the meeting, PAMC vice president Juanita Masga Mendiola shared that the alliance’s ultimate goal is to bring this matter to the attention of the United Nation. While the PAMC members are realistic that they may not achieve such a goal, the incidental goal of bringing awareness of the potential threat to the environment and people’s lives may be greater than the scientists’ findings.

Mendiola went on to say that there is no scientific method to study future pollutants impacting environmental conditions that may negatively interact with the remaining contaminants—no matter how miniscule— in the nuclear wastewater and that, in and of itself, is the greatest threat to all living beings on earth.

“It is enough that climate change due to pollution output hasn’t been fully addressed by world leaders. We need to push forth and prevent this from happening as this is not only a Japanese or Pacific Islanders’ issue. There are nuclear energy plants in other countries and permitting Japan to do this will more likely than not end up a normal practice in other countries. We need to make sure that those who aren’t born yet don’t ever get to that point,” Mendiola added.

The two professors brought letters of introduction and invitation for online meetings from groups and organizations who have heard of the petition and they hope that each member of the Tinian and Northern Marianas leadership will send a message or join the meetings.

They also recommended that going through the United Nations’ Human Rights Council may be the best way to route this issue to the UN General Assembly.

Besides Mendiola, other members of the PAMC are president Jim Atalig, secretary/treasurer Jonovan Lizama, and William Taitano of the Rota Municipal Council; Ana Demapan Castro, Antonia Tudela, and Daniel Aquino of the Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council; and Joseph E. Santos and Thomas P. Mendiola of the Tinian & Aguiguan Municipal Council. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

MVA conducts FAM tours for Japan travel agents, media

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
0

PAMC petition seeks to stop Japan plan to dump nuclear wastewater

Posted On Aug 22 2022
, By
0

EARTHQUAKE BRIEFS – July 25, 2022

Posted On Jul 25 2022
, By
0

MVA strategizes with key partners in Japan

Posted On Jul 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How or when do you plan to vote in the CNMI’s general election this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 8, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune