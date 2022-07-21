Jess Yumul tops July tourney

Posted on Jul 22 2022

Businessman Jess Yumul won the Fil-Taga Golfers Association’s July Ace of the Month Tournament held last July 16 at the Coral Ocean Resort golf course.

Yumul actually finished second but got the monthly championship after first place Dan Ganacias was deemed ineligible as he already won in March.

The YCO Corp. president and CEO had the round’s second best net score of 71 after shooting a gross of 97. Ganacias had a net 68 following a pre-handicap score of 82.

Completing the Top 3 was Emil Padernal who was just a shot off Yumul’s score with a 72 after carding a gross of 83.

Yumul said there was nothing to complain about last Saturday’s course conditions at the Agingan golf course.
“The course was in perfect condition (fairways and the greens). The weather cooperated: no rain and no strong winds. The front nine was the one that made it possible. I did not expect to win because my back nine was not as good as the front. Anyway it was also with pure luck. I guess I have to dedicate the win to my wife,” he said.

Yumul also thanked his lucky stars that Ganacias had already won last March that allowed him to grab the July ace.

“He actually won first place but because he already had the ace, I was just next in line.”

At his age, Yumul said he’s fortunate to once again get a berth in Fil-Taga’s season-ending 2022 tournament.

“I’d been playing golf for the past 30 yrs or so and I think I am one of the oldest players in our group,” said Yumul.
With the win, he now joins Mike Cruz (January), Lito Mendoza (February), Ganacias (March), Freddie Cataluna (May), and Romy Cayetano (June) for the aforementioned season-ending 2022 tournament.

A total of 16 golfers took part in the Fil-Taga July tournament and they are the following with their scores in parenthesis: Joseph Fernandez (net 73), Ruben Avendano (net 74), Mike Cruz (net 74), Romy Cayetano (net 74), Albert Pajarillaga (net 75), Jhun Cayetano (net 75), Das Krishnan (net 76), Freddie Cataluna (net 77), Tony Cabrera (net 78), Ed Varias (net 78), Ronnie Santos (net 80), William Retardo (net 81), Tom Palikkun (net 81).

In the par 3 competition, Catalonia was without peer in holes No. 3 and 13 and Romy Cayetano beat all comers in hole No. 7.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

