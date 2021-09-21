JGO postpones hearing CUC Camacho’s testimony

Share











Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho was ready yesterday to testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, only to be told that the hearing is being canceled due to the inoperable air-conditioning system at the House’s chamber.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said yesterday that they were supposed to convene in the House chamber and move to the Senate chamber due to lack of air-conditioning in the House chamber but then the Senate called for an emergency session yesterday regarding the budget bill.

Babauta said she moved the hearing to this Friday at 10am.

It was not immediately learned when the air-conditioning system at the House chamber broke down. “We lost track of when it broke down,” Babauta said.

Saipan Tribune learned that Camacho arrived at the House yesterday at 10am without a lawyer. He was later seen talking with some JGO members in the House speaker’s conference room.

Babauta said they did speak with Camacho beforehand because they usually give every witness an opportunity to meet with the committee members informally. She said most witnesses are willing to do so, while some do not at the advice of their lawyers.

She said they usually walk through with the witnesses how the proceeding will go and if they have any questions. “We can answer them during the informal conversation,” she said.

Babauta said they simply told Camacho the subject areas that they will be asking questions on, but they did not provide any specifics. “This is just to avoid any impediments during the hearing,” she added.

The JGO is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.