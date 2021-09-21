JGO postpones hearing CUC Camacho’s testimony

By
|
Posted on Sep 22 2021

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho was ready yesterday to testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, only to be told that the hearing is being canceled due to the inoperable air-conditioning system at the House’s chamber.

JGO Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said yesterday that they were supposed to convene in the House chamber and move to the Senate chamber due to lack of air-conditioning in the House chamber but then the Senate called for an emergency session yesterday regarding the budget bill.

Babauta said she moved the hearing to this Friday at 10am.

It was not immediately learned when the air-conditioning system at the House chamber broke down. “We lost track of when it broke down,” Babauta said.

Saipan Tribune learned that Camacho arrived at the House yesterday at 10am without a lawyer. He was later seen talking with some JGO members in the House speaker’s conference room.

Babauta said they did speak with Camacho beforehand because they usually give every witness an opportunity to meet with the committee members informally. She said most witnesses are willing to do so, while some do not at the advice of their lawyers.

She said they usually walk through with the witnesses how the proceeding will go and if they have any questions. “We can answer them during the informal conversation,” she said.

Babauta said they simply told Camacho the subject areas that they will be asking questions on, but they did not provide any specifics. “This is just to avoid any impediments during the hearing,” she added.

The JGO is investigating Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

CUC chief to testify today before JGO

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
0

Palacios says Torres should appear before JGO

Posted On Sep 17 2021
, By
0

Palacios says he will appear before JGO

Posted On Sep 14 2021
, By
0

Heated arguments beset JGO hearing; Kaipat ends testimony

Posted On Aug 31 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 22, 2021, 6:11 AM
Partly cloudy with showers
Partly cloudy with showers
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune