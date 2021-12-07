JGO will hear testimony of Torres, DPS chief Deleon Guerrero on Friday

By
|
Posted on Dec 08 2021

Tag: , ,
Share

Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero

The House of Representatives’ Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will hear the testimony this Friday of Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Alepuyo Deleon Guerrero, as well as that of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres.

Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said Monday night that they intend to press ahead with their investigation in the case.

Babauta also told Saipan Tribune yesterday that House Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao would be leading the JGO meeting that day (Tuesday) with no witnesses and would recess until this Friday.

DPS Commissioner Deleon Guerrero was supposed to testify yesterday.

Babauta said they have to conduct the meeting yesterday because they put out a notice of the meeting/hearing pursuant to the Open Government Act and that she didn’t cancel it.

Deleon Guerrero’s counsel, Anthony Aguon, said Monday that the commissioner was prepared to testify yesterday. Saipan Tribune was unable to independently verify if Torres will testify this Friday.

The Democrat-controlled JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds travels. The governor is a Republican.

In a press statement Monday night, Babauta said that, in light of the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, the JGO Committee has been in meetings all day Monday with Legislative Bureau director Perry Tenorio and the House counsels, in consultation with House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez.

She said the JGO Committee collectively made a decision to delay the meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 7, to this Friday while the Legislative Bureau prepares the building for everyone’s safety.

“Our responsibility to public health and to the safety of the community comes first,” the chair said.

In keeping with the more stringent COVID-19 control measures implemented this week, the public is advised that seating in the House chamber for this Friday’s JGO hearing may be restricted to ensure social distancing.

Torres signed an order last Sunday shutting down non-essential agencies in the government for 14 days and advising all non-essential workers to stay home. Babauta said the presiding officers of the Legislature met Monday and decided to remain in operation.

“The burden to reconcile the need to be vigilant in light of recent surges in COVID-19 cases with the need to continue our legislative mission weighed heavily on your JGO Committee,” Babauta said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Torres: I never used DPS boats for fishing or recreation

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
0

My message to the members of the Democratic Party

Posted On Dec 08 2021
, By
0

JGO cancels DPS chief’s hearing

Posted On Dec 07 2021
, By
0

My response

Posted On Dec 07 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, rate your level of anxiety regarding the increasing number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 6, 2021

Posted On Dec 06 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 3, 2021

Posted On Dec 03 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 8, 2021, 10:14 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune