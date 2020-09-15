JNA players show great potential

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2020
Share

In this 2019 file photo, Kanoa Football Club’s Paul Lizama, left, dribbles in front of TanHoldings Football Club’s Kaithlyn Chavez during their U12 game in the NMIFA Youth Spring League at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. Lizama made it to the fall class of the Junior National Academy. (Contributed Photo)

Northern Mariana Islands Football Association’s Junior National Academy sees a lot of potential from the members of the 2020 fall class and can’t wait to engage them in a top-level training system.

The fall class is made of 26 players, who showed commitment and hard work during the series of tryouts conducted by JNA coaches last month and early this month. The select group includes Matansa Football Club’s Yutaka Kadokura and Nolan Ngewakl; MP United Football Club’s Akeen Edvalson, Taiga Namai-Scoffins, Jack Raho, Moshe Sikkel, and Henry and Stephan Yeom; Paire Football Club’s Mary Devine Amog, Phoenix Sapphire Gross, Justidy Mizutani, and Caurie Stafller; Southern United Football Club’s Michael Elayda; Wynona Julene Blas; Kanoa Football Club’s Valerie Estella, Paul Lizama, Tyrone James Manipon, and Arstin Tagabuel; and TanHoldings Football Club’s Kohjiro Goto, Terel Hix, Daniel Sano, Julie Chavez, Matty Angeles, and Kaye and Mark Costales.

“All the players show great potential and we are very excited to coach these newly discovered future talents of the CNMI National Team,” JNA head coach Jersh Angeles said.

Mark, left, and Kaye Costales pose for a photo after attending a tryout session for the Junior National Academy early this month at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Angeles added that in selecting the members of the fall class, they considered the players’ notable qualities, such as exceptional speed, communication skills, and aggressiveness both on the offensive and defensive end.

“We will be working on improving their skills and techniques, game strategies, and stamina in the next four months,” Angeles said.

The group will start their training sessions tomorrow at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. They will also work out with JNA coaches on Sept. 24, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, Nov. 5, 12, and 19, and Dec. 3 and 10.

Meanwhile, the Costales siblings are excited for the chance to train under NMIFA’s program and vow to do their best and work with their teammates.

In this 2019 file photo, Kanoa Football Club’s Paul Lizama, left, dribbles in front of TanHoldings Football Club’s Kaithlyn Chavez during their U12 game in the NMIFA Youth Spring League at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. Lizama made it to the fall class of the Junior National Academy. (Contributed Photo)

“I feel honored to be a part of the Junior National Academy. I believe it’s a good opportunity to make myself a better play and learn more about soccer. I’m thankful to NMIFA for continuing the program even at this time of the pandemic. I expect to enhance my skills and be a better player after this training,” the 12-year-old Mark said.

His younger sibling, Kaye, said she will take advantage of the opportunity to train under NMIFA coaches since tournaments are still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also thankful that she gets to spend time on the pitch after school and work on improving her soccer skills,” the 11-year-old said.

JNA is one of NMIFA’s grassroots programs for players in the 10 to 12 age group. Players selected on the pool are prepared for higher-level competitions and national team training system. JNA is holding another tryout this month and they will be for girls only, as NMIFA is hoping to get enough female players to create a separate pool from the boys.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 16, 2020, 8:54 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s NE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune