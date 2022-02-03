Joeten signs up as Platinum Sponsor
One of the largest locally owned companies in the CNMI has signed up as a Platinum Sponsor of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.
In a simple ceremony yesterday at the Joeten Motors Co. Ford-Honda showroom in Oleai, the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan formally showed their support to the quadrennial event the CNMI will be hosting from June 17 to 25 this year by donating $100,000.
“I would like to say congratulations to the athletes who will be representing us in June. I am overjoyed and so proud that our islands, the Northern Marianas, is hosting the Pacific Mini Games this year. It’s important to the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan to help support and promote our islands by encouraging health and wellness through these sporting events at the Mini Games,” said Joeten Daidai Foundation executive director Patty T. Palacios.
She added that the Mini Games is also an amazing opportunity to showcase the CNMI’s island pride.
“These events are significant to us because it gives inspiration to our children, the younger generation, to keep active lifestyles and strive for something more. So please encourage them to watch their friends or relatives play this summer, get inspired, and fill in those shoes one day,” said Palacios, who also serves as manager of The Athlete’s Foot Saipan
She added that aside from showing the best sports the region has to offer and giving a glimpse of island culture, the Mini Games will also give CNMI businesses a much-needed boost with the number of athletes and officials, their families, and spectators expected to arrive.
“This is also such an important event for the Northern Marianas, because not only is it the sports and family aspect about the Games, but also about the tourism that will be coming in. We’ve been fortunate for the past couple years with federal and local money circulating the economy. The Mini Games is a fresh, new, exciting way that is definitely going to add to that. We have about 20 countries participating in the Mini Games. People will be shopping, dining out, touring the islands, visiting museums, playing marine sports, so we all, fellow businesses, the government, the hosting organization, the community have to play our part and prepare for their arrival.”
Palacios also said the $100,000 donation wouldn’t have been possible without the vision of the late Jose C. Tenorio “Joeten” and his wife, the late Soledad T. Tenorio “DaiDai” in their mission of giving back to the community as well as the unending support of their business affiliates and subsidiaries.
In behalf of the Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee, chair Marco Peter thanked the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan for the very generous donation.
“We are humbled that Joeten Dai Dai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan have stepped forward for this historic event that’ll be happening in the Marianas and not only today but in the past, Joeten Dai Dai and the Joeten family have always been supportive of the community…thank you again for being the first to sign up as a Platinum Sponsor and we look forward to a very successful Mini Games.”
Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta seconded Peter in thanking the Joeten Dai Dai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan. He also extended his gratitude to the senior executives of Joeten Enterprises as well as its staff and management.
“Each of you play an important role in making this event successful. We are making history and you will be part of it…It’s a lot work and it’s a lot of fun also putting it together and I can’t wait to avail of another sponsor,” he said.
Babauta also alluded to the possibility of the Mini Games being broadcasted in the Olympics Channel which gives more exposure to generous sponsors like Joeten Dai Dai and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan.
He also recognized Joeten is not only contributing monetarily to the success of the Mini Games, but Tenorio family members themselves are actively participating in the event either as athletes or organizers.
Babauta went on to name Somia Quan, who is president of the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association; Jose Quan, who is the treasurer of the Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation, and Peter “Dung” Tenorio, who is part of the CNMI National Golf Team.
Joeten’s legacy in supporting sports was pioneered by no less than the family’s patriarch, Jose C. Tenorio, who Babauta said was a leading supporter of golf back in the day.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to extend to Joeten Dai Dai Foundation, Athletes Foot, and the Joeten Group of Companies a big thank you. I’m proud we are the hosts of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, the best Games ever!”