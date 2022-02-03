Joeten signs up as Platinum Sponsor

By
|
Posted on Feb 04 2022

Tag:
Share

Executives from the Joeten Group of Companies join members of the Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee after Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan formally signed up as a Platinum Sponsor of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 yesterday at the Joeten Motors Co. Ford-Honda showroom in Oleai.
(MARK RABAGO)

One of the largest locally owned companies in the CNMI has signed up as a Platinum Sponsor of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

In a simple ceremony yesterday at the Joeten Motors Co. Ford-Honda showroom in Oleai, the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan formally showed their support to the quadrennial event the CNMI will be hosting from June 17 to 25 this year by donating $100,000.

“I would like to say congratulations to the athletes who will be representing us in June. I am overjoyed and so proud that our islands, the Northern Marianas, is hosting the Pacific Mini Games this year. It’s important to the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan to help support and promote our islands by encouraging health and wellness through these sporting events at the Mini Games,” said Joeten Daidai Foundation executive director Patty T. Palacios.

She added that the Mini Games is also an amazing opportunity to showcase the CNMI’s island pride.

“These events are significant to us because it gives inspiration to our children, the younger generation, to keep active lifestyles and strive for something more. So please encourage them to watch their friends or relatives play this summer, get inspired, and fill in those shoes one day,” said Palacios, who also serves as manager of The Athlete’s Foot Saipan

She added that aside from showing the best sports the region has to offer and giving a glimpse of island culture, the Mini Games will also give CNMI businesses a much-needed boost with the number of athletes and officials, their families, and spectators expected to arrive.

“This is also such an important event for the Northern Marianas, because not only is it the sports and family aspect about the Games, but also about the tourism that will be coming in. We’ve been fortunate for the past couple years with federal and local money circulating the economy. The Mini Games is a fresh, new, exciting way that is definitely going to add to that. We have about 20 countries participating in the Mini Games. People will be shopping, dining out, touring the islands, visiting museums, playing marine sports, so we all, fellow businesses, the government, the hosting organization, the community have to play our part and prepare for their arrival.”

Palacios also said the $100,000 donation wouldn’t have been possible without the vision of the late Jose C. Tenorio “Joeten” and his wife, the late Soledad T. Tenorio “DaiDai” in their mission of giving back to the community as well as the unending support of their business affiliates and subsidiaries.

In behalf of the Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee, chair Marco Peter thanked the Joeten Daidai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan for the very generous donation.

“We are humbled that Joeten Dai Dai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan have stepped forward for this historic event that’ll be happening in the Marianas and not only today but in the past, Joeten Dai Dai and the Joeten family have always been supportive of the community…thank you again for being the first to sign up as a Platinum Sponsor and we look forward to a very successful Mini Games.”

Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta seconded Peter in thanking the Joeten Dai Dai Foundation and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan. He also extended his gratitude to the senior executives of Joeten Enterprises as well as its staff and management.

“Each of you play an important role in making this event successful. We are making history and you will be part of it…It’s a lot work and it’s a lot of fun also putting it together and I can’t wait to avail of another sponsor,” he said.

Babauta also alluded to the possibility of the Mini Games being broadcasted in the Olympics Channel which gives more exposure to generous sponsors like Joeten Dai Dai and The Athlete’s Foot Saipan.

He also recognized Joeten is not only contributing monetarily to the success of the Mini Games, but Tenorio family members themselves are actively participating in the event either as athletes or organizers.

Babauta went on to name Somia Quan, who is president of the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association; Jose Quan, who is the treasurer of the Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation, and Peter “Dung” Tenorio, who is part of the CNMI National Golf Team.

Joeten’s legacy in supporting sports was pioneered by no less than the family’s patriarch, Jose C. Tenorio, who Babauta said was a leading supporter of golf back in the day.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to extend to Joeten Dai Dai Foundation, Athletes Foot, and the Joeten Group of Companies a big thank you. I’m proud we are the hosts of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, the best Games ever!”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Bridge Capital is Platinum Sponsor of Charity Golf Classic

Posted On Mar 18 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 4, 2022, 8:30 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:16 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune