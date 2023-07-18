Joeten Superstore gives away 200 hotdogs in 15 minutes

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2023

Tag:
Share

Joeten Superstore successfully gave away 200 of its lip-smacking good Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks last Saturday in celebration of National Hotdog Month.

Latecomers didn’t stand a chance at indulging in the free delights as 15 minutes after midday, the hotdogs were all gone as Joeten Superstore employees bringing trey upon trey of the hotdogs struggled to keep up with the demand.

Joeten Superstore employees gave away 200 hotdogs in 15 minutes in celebration of National Hotdog Day and National Hotdog Month last Saturday. (MARK RABAGO)

Hyatt Regency Saipan Marketing & Communications manager Bea Cabrera said she was surprised that there was an ongoing free hotdog promotion, much less that the mountain of frankfurters was reduced to a plateau in such a short time.

“It was a nice surprise. I didn’t see any posters or billboards. The sandwich was warm and fresh. I was eating while shopping and It made the experience worthwhile. Thank you Joeten Superstore!” she said.

Shoppers were treated with free Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks. (MARK RABAGO)

From left, friends Maxine Rabago, Micah Larioza, Chisa Kobayashi, and Charline Ebreo took advantage of the free hotdog promotion at Joeten Superstore. (MARK RABAGO)

Northern Marianas College student Charline Ebreo said pairing the free hotdogs with free ice cream made it a double treat.

“It’s really good and aside from the free hotdogs, I also loved their free ice cream since summer is very hot this year,” she said, adding that she will be giving the hotdog to her cousin.

Micah Larioza, another NMC student, said while she didn’t partake of the free hotdog she joined her friends to experience the National Hotdog Month celebration. Larioza later said she prefers the Filipino bright red hotdogs.

Ebreo and Larioza’s friend, Chisa Kobayashi, even made a social commentary on Joeten Superstore’s nice gesture.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to have a free meal especially since the economy is really bad right now,” she said while adding that she actually enjoys her hotdogs by slathering them with catsup, mayonnaise, and pickle relish.

Kobayashi, also an NMC student, also admitted that she prefers the pizza at Joeten Superstore and it’s been years that she’s eaten their hotdogs.

Ador Songcuan, owner of Green Meadow School, thanked Joeten Superstore for the tasty treat.

“It’s a very good promotion. Occasionally we do buy hotdogs at Joeten Superstore since my daughter really loves them,” he said.

For Aaron Pamintuan, up-and-coming CNMI track and field athlete and personal trainer, the free hotdogs at Joeten Superstore was just what the doctor ordered.

“It helped tame my hunger. I ran in the morning and did some errands. It was the first thing I had. When I crave hotdogs I get it from Joeten Superstore,” he said.

As for condiments with his hotdog, Pamintuan said he was so famished he wolfed down the wiener sans any.

Joeten Superstore’s Jason Sablan earlier said they were giving away 200 hotdogs in honor of National Hotdog Day on July 19, 2023 and the concurrent National Hotdog Month in July.

He said they’re proud of their Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks as they don’t contain any by-products like corn syrups, phosphates, fillers, or artificial colors or flavors. The franks, along with the buns are steamed and served wrapped in tin foil, added Sablan.

Moreover, Sablan said Joeten Superstore’s hotdogs are served plain and customers can choose their condiment of choice—ketchup, mayo, mustard, tabasco, and relish—at the condiment section beside the snack bar.

According to the internet, National Hotdog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday in July.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hotdog lunch on Capitol Hill.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Joeten Superstore to give away 200 hotdogs on Saturday

Posted On Jul 14 2023
, By
0

Joeten Superstore supports Red Cross

Posted On Apr 07 2022
, By

Saipan Cares continues adoption outreach

Posted On Apr 18 2018
, By
0

Joeten group tops $11K in Green Gala sponsorship

Posted On Sep 06 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune