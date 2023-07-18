Joeten Superstore gives away 200 hotdogs in 15 minutes

Share











Joeten Superstore successfully gave away 200 of its lip-smacking good Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks last Saturday in celebration of National Hotdog Month.

Latecomers didn’t stand a chance at indulging in the free delights as 15 minutes after midday, the hotdogs were all gone as Joeten Superstore employees bringing trey upon trey of the hotdogs struggled to keep up with the demand.

Hyatt Regency Saipan Marketing & Communications manager Bea Cabrera said she was surprised that there was an ongoing free hotdog promotion, much less that the mountain of frankfurters was reduced to a plateau in such a short time.

“It was a nice surprise. I didn’t see any posters or billboards. The sandwich was warm and fresh. I was eating while shopping and It made the experience worthwhile. Thank you Joeten Superstore!” she said.

Northern Marianas College student Charline Ebreo said pairing the free hotdogs with free ice cream made it a double treat.

“It’s really good and aside from the free hotdogs, I also loved their free ice cream since summer is very hot this year,” she said, adding that she will be giving the hotdog to her cousin.

Micah Larioza, another NMC student, said while she didn’t partake of the free hotdog she joined her friends to experience the National Hotdog Month celebration. Larioza later said she prefers the Filipino bright red hotdogs.

Ebreo and Larioza’s friend, Chisa Kobayashi, even made a social commentary on Joeten Superstore’s nice gesture.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for people to have a free meal especially since the economy is really bad right now,” she said while adding that she actually enjoys her hotdogs by slathering them with catsup, mayonnaise, and pickle relish.

Kobayashi, also an NMC student, also admitted that she prefers the pizza at Joeten Superstore and it’s been years that she’s eaten their hotdogs.

Ador Songcuan, owner of Green Meadow School, thanked Joeten Superstore for the tasty treat.

“It’s a very good promotion. Occasionally we do buy hotdogs at Joeten Superstore since my daughter really loves them,” he said.

For Aaron Pamintuan, up-and-coming CNMI track and field athlete and personal trainer, the free hotdogs at Joeten Superstore was just what the doctor ordered.

“It helped tame my hunger. I ran in the morning and did some errands. It was the first thing I had. When I crave hotdogs I get it from Joeten Superstore,” he said.

As for condiments with his hotdog, Pamintuan said he was so famished he wolfed down the wiener sans any.

Joeten Superstore’s Jason Sablan earlier said they were giving away 200 hotdogs in honor of National Hotdog Day on July 19, 2023 and the concurrent National Hotdog Month in July.

He said they’re proud of their Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks as they don’t contain any by-products like corn syrups, phosphates, fillers, or artificial colors or flavors. The franks, along with the buns are steamed and served wrapped in tin foil, added Sablan.

Moreover, Sablan said Joeten Superstore’s hotdogs are served plain and customers can choose their condiment of choice—ketchup, mayo, mustard, tabasco, and relish—at the condiment section beside the snack bar.

According to the internet, National Hotdog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday in July.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hotdog lunch on Capitol Hill.