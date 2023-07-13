Joeten Superstore to give away 200 hotdogs on Saturday

Joeten Superstore is giving away more than three times the number of hotdogs competitive eater Joey Chestnut devoured last July 4 in Coney Island.

This as the company is celebrating National Hotdog Month tomorrow, July 15, by giving away 200 of their lip-smacking Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks.

 

The crew of the snack bar at Joeten Superstore is all smiles while serving their combo hotdog. (MARK RABAGO)

 

Joeten Superstore’s Jason Sablan said they will start serving at 12pm and the promotion is limited to one hotdog per customer. No purchase is necessary and the free hotdogs will be given away while supplies last.

“Joeten Superstore will be giving away 200 hotdogs in honor of National Hotdog Day on July 19, 2023. July is National Hotdog Month,” he said.

Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks don’t contain any by-products like corn syrups, phosphates, fillers, or artificial colors or flavors. The franks, along with the buns are steamed and served wrapped in tin foil, added Sablan.

Joeten Superstore hotdogs are served plain and customers can choose their condiment of choice.
“We have a variety of condiments to choose from and what will be offered is based upon availability. The following being: ketchup, mayo, mustard, tabasco, and relish,” he said.

In addition to the free wieners, Joeten Superstore will also be giving away a free churro for every hotdog combo purchase (two hotdogs and one drink). The hotdog combo plus one churro promo is also available while supplies last.

Joeten Superstore serves Kirkland Signature 100% All Beef Franks. (MARK RABAGO)

The Joeten Superstore snack bar is always a local favorite on island. (MARK RABAGO)

“We would like to thank the community for their continued support and patronage over the past 28 years. Joeten Superstore opened its doors on May 5, 1995 and it has been a pleasure serving the entire CNMI community. Thank you to our customers on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota,” said Sablan.

Saipan Tribune advertising manager Donna Rivera said she will definitely celebrate National Hotdog Day by lining up for one of her favorite snacks.

“I would like to get one. I will be there to line up.”

Ditto for Lito Lumbana, who works as a cook at American Pizza & Grill.

“My family loves the hotdogs at Joeten and for so many years like 15 to 18 years we’ve been eating and buying there,” he said.

Lilian Datangel will most certainly join Rivera and Lumbana in the queue.

“I love their combo hotdogs. They’re my favorite to buy at Joeten Superstore so I’m willing to line up tomorrow,” she said.

According to the internet, National Hotdog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday in July.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council established National Hot Dog Day in 1991 to coincide with a hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill.

 

 

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

