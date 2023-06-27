Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation donates $2K to Chuuk school

By
|
Posted on Jun 28 2023
Share

McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan co-owner and Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation co-founder Marcia E. Ayuyu presents a $2,000 check for St. Cecilia School to Chuuk Bishop Julio Angkel last July 10. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation, an organization founded by owner/operators of McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan Jose and Marcia “Ruri” Ayuyu, committed to supporting education initiatives, is pleased to announce a generous donation of $2,000 to St. Cecilia School in Chuuk.

The donation, made on June 10, 2023, aims to address the school’s immediate needs and contribute to classroom renovations. The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation recognizes the importance of investing in education and believes that every child deserves access to a well-equipped and conducive learning environment.

This donation will assist St. Cecilia School in fulfilling its mission to provide an exceptional education to its students. The funds will be utilized to address various needs, including classroom renovations, ensuring that the learning spaces are conducive to effective teaching and learning. By investing in infrastructure enhancements, the foundation aims to create an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and academic success.

“We are honored to contribute to St. Cecilia School and support the staff and faculty during this time,” said Marcia Ayuyu, co-founder of the foundation. “By investing in classroom renovations and meeting the immediate needs of the school, we hope to inspire and uplift the students and achieve their full potential.”

The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation extends its gratitude to St. Cecilia School for their dedication to nurturing young minds. It also acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff who play a vital role in shaping the future leaders of Chuuk.

For more information about the Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation and its initiatives, please visit mcdonaldsguamandsaipan.com

McDonald’s of Guam & Saipan, locally owned by Jose and Marcia Ayuyu, is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands. McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan have served the local communities for over 50 years in Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the islands’ largest employers. (PR)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune