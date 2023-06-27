Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation donates $2K to Chuuk school

Share











The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation, an organization founded by owner/operators of McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan Jose and Marcia “Ruri” Ayuyu, committed to supporting education initiatives, is pleased to announce a generous donation of $2,000 to St. Cecilia School in Chuuk.

The donation, made on June 10, 2023, aims to address the school’s immediate needs and contribute to classroom renovations. The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation recognizes the importance of investing in education and believes that every child deserves access to a well-equipped and conducive learning environment.

This donation will assist St. Cecilia School in fulfilling its mission to provide an exceptional education to its students. The funds will be utilized to address various needs, including classroom renovations, ensuring that the learning spaces are conducive to effective teaching and learning. By investing in infrastructure enhancements, the foundation aims to create an environment that fosters creativity, collaboration, and academic success.

“We are honored to contribute to St. Cecilia School and support the staff and faculty during this time,” said Marcia Ayuyu, co-founder of the foundation. “By investing in classroom renovations and meeting the immediate needs of the school, we hope to inspire and uplift the students and achieve their full potential.”

The Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation extends its gratitude to St. Cecilia School for their dedication to nurturing young minds. It also acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff who play a vital role in shaping the future leaders of Chuuk.

For more information about the Jose and Ruri Ayuyu Foundation and its initiatives, please visit mcdonaldsguamandsaipan.com

McDonald’s of Guam & Saipan, locally owned by Jose and Marcia Ayuyu, is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands. McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan have served the local communities for over 50 years in Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the islands’ largest employers. (PR)