Jr. players to hold free tennis lessons

Share











Junior players Jimin Woo and Sam Ryu will be holding free tennis lessons at the American Memorial Park courts every Sunday.

The weekend sessions were supposed to start yesterday, but had to be canceled due to rain. Woo and Ryu, who represented the CNMI Junior National Team in regional tournaments in the past years, will try to kick off the tennis lessons this Sunday, weather permitting. There will be two sessions every weekend with the first one set from 12pm to 1pm and is for beginners. The second session from 1pm to 2pm will cater to advanced players.

It won’t be the first time that the Commonwealth’s junior players have step up to share their knowledge in the sport and help develop interest in tennis and train young players. Malika Miyawaki also used to hold tennis lessons at the AMP and was assisted by then fellow junior players Robbie Schorr and Ken Song. All three are now off-island to continue their studies, leaving Woo and Ryu to take the cudgels in helping players develop their skills.

Ryu and Woo’s free tennis lessons are very timely, as the AMP courts were just recently reopened after closing their doors to the public for over four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sessions are also welcome because tennis is now offseason and CNMI players had limited exposure to tournaments this year.

Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association completed only three competitions (TanHoldings Tennis Classic, Saipan International School STUCO Tennis Tournament, and Coconut Tennis Classic) for the 2019-2020 calendar, while two off-island events (North Pacific Regional Championships and Pacific Oceania Junior Championships) were canceled due to the pandemic.