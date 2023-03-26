JRM to introduce MWR program to CNMI businesses

Share











Representatives of Joint Region Marianas are set to come to Saipan this week to share a presentation on its Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Quality of Life program, which essentially gives local businesses a chance to partner with JRM to sell its products and services to military personnel in Guam.

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce, together with the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs and the Marianas Visitors Authority, are inviting the CNMI business community and the public to attend a presentation by the Joint Region Marianas tomorrow, Tuesday, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center, from 10am to 11:30am.

Shortly after the presentation, JRM representatives will meet with businesses for one-on-one sessions from 12pm to 7pm, according to Kim Camacho, executive director of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.

“If you are a business interested in marketing your services and/or products, please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office to sign up as slots are limited,” she said.

Camacho said this is a great opportunity to build the CNMI’s economy. “We encourage the business community to take advantage of this and partake in the presentation to learn more,” she said.

In a statement from Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs special assistant Danny Aquino, he said the introduction of the MWR program is good news for the CNMI as this would open doors for a military tourism market.

He said the prospect of a military market is an ideal solution, especially since the CNMI administration is committed to pivoting the CNMI’s tourism industry away from its reliance on the China market.