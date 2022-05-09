Juan ‘John’ Igisomar still missing

Juan “John” Kapileo Igisomar is still missing as of yesterday, Monday, May 9, according to the Department of Public Safety and Igisomar’s brother, former senator Sixto Igisomar.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Dre Pangelinan, there are still no updates regarding John Igisomar. Sixto Igisomar said the same thing yesterday via Facebook Messenger.

A Facebook post from Sixto Igisomar last Thursday, May 5, said, “John is still missing. Photo that is circulating about a body being found, that is an old photo—last March?”

Igisomar

Sixto Igisomar added that John Igisomar was last seen by family members on Easter Sunday (in April), and someone claimed to have seen him after Easter Sunday. “Thank you to Jimbo (Simeon Nepaial), Manny Mangarero, and John Tagabuelal for heading the search party.”

Additionally, Sixto Igisomar also extended his gratitude to family members who are helping via “’Jimbo’s’ house (HQ) in our ranch in Chalan Kiya, and to everyone volunteering their time to help us search for John. And thank you to Aunty Terry of Bolis, CAO (Carolinian Affairs Office), Gov. Ralph Torres, Sen. Vinnie, Se. JQ., Congressman Angel Demapan, and Congressman Lee Pan, for your help and donations (water, and in-kind support).”

“We the family are forever grateful,” Sixto Igisomar’s post added.

DPS said that police have contacted several individuals in the community in search of new information about Igisomar. The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the missing individual. If you have information on any recent sightings or if anyone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Igisomar, call 911, 1 (670) 234-0911 or 1 (670)-664-9001. 

