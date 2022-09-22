Judge rules in favor of AK Toyota in Anaks homeowner suit

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2022
Share

The Superior Court has ruled in favor of Atkin Kroll Toyota after dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Anaks Ocean View Hill Homeowners Association Ltd. over Atkins Kroll’s plan to open a Lexus dealership and auto repair shop in Puerto Rico.

Last Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Pro Tem David Wiseman granted the request filed by the Commonwealth Zoning Board and Atkins Kroll to dismiss, with prejudice, the complaint filed by the homeowners association of Anaks Ocean View Hill over AK’s plan to open a Lexus dealership and auto repair shop in Puerto Rico.

Dismissal with prejudice means the complaint cannot be filed again. 

The judge dismissed the petition after finding that ultimately, the petition filed by the homeowners association to have the court review the zoning board’s decision to grant a conditional permit for AK’s Lexus dealership and 27-bay repair and autobody shop in Puerto Rico, was filed untimely. 

“As a matter of good policy for the sake of consistency and clarity, the 30-day clock to petition for judicial review begins running as of the date of the zoning board’s public vote. Because the jurisdictional deficiency cannot be cured, the matter is dismissed with prejudice,” the judge stated.

The main argument made by zoning and Atkins Kroll to warrant a dismissal was that the complaint filed by the homeowners association was untimely and is jurisdictionally barred from judicial review.

However, the homeowners association argued that their petition for the court to review the zoning board’s decision was timely filed.

Wiseman, in his order, noted that under the Administrative Procedure Act or APA, a person adversely affected or aggrieved by an agency action must seek judicial review within 30 days of that action. 

However, the parties disagreed on the triggering event that started the 30-day clock in the context of the zoning board’s decision.

“The court is asked to determine whether the 30-day clock to appeal a decision of the zoning board begins running from the date of the zoning board’s public vote, from the date of issuance of the zoning board order, if any, or from some other date,” the judge said.

The zoning board and AK contend that the clock began running as of the date of the board’s public vote, March 18, 2022, which renders the petition filed 56 days later, untimely by 26 days.

However, the homeowners association contends that the clock began running as of the issuance of the zoning order dated April 21, 2022, which renders the petition filed 22 days later well within the 30-day time limit.

The court clarified that the zoning board and AK’s representation of the law was correct and dismissed the case with prejudice.  

The homeowners association, represented by attorneys Kate B. Fuller and Colin Thompson, previously petitioned the court to review the zoning board’s decision to grant a conditional permit use application for AK’s Lexus dealership and 27-bay repair and autobody shop in Puerto Rico.

The homeowners association served the zoning board members and Atkins Kroll with the petition on June 1, 2022.

According to Saipan Tribune archives,  Anaks’ homeowner community wants the court to issue an order setting aside Zoning board Order 2022-1-03, and direct the board to revoke AK’s  Conditional Use Permit for its Lexus dealership and auto body repair shop. 

The association claims that the zoning board’s decision to approve the conditional use permit without rigorously evaluating the impact on the vicinity generally and on the residents of Anaks Ocean View specifically violate the right to a clean and healthful environment.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 23, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune