Judiciary opens additional temporary courtrooms

Starting this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, the CNMI Judiciary will activate temporary courtrooms at the Horiguchi Building in Garapan.

As a new alternate site for the Superior Court, spaces on the first and third floors will be used for jury trials, bench trials, and hearings. There are two courtrooms: (1) courtroom 101 on the first floor; and (2) courtroom 301 on the third floor. Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja and Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho will preside over matters at the Horiguchi Building unless otherwise noted in the general or weekly calendar.

Generally, associate judges Kenneth L. Govendo, Teresa Kim-Tenorio, and Wesley M. Bogdan will preside over cases at the Marianas Business Plaza or the Guma’ Hustisia unless otherwise noted in the general or weekly calendar.

With the activation of this new alternate site, the CNMI Superior Court will now hold court hearings at three locations: Marianas Business Plaza; Guma’ Hustisia; and Horiguchi Building. A copy of the Superior Court’s weekly calendar is available at the Judiciary’s website at nmijudiciary.com.

The new site at the Horiguchi building is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by alleviating congestion at the Marianas Business Plaza.

The Horiguchi building joins the long list of alternative sites as the Judiciary continues to provide access to justice in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and court re-opening projects. Other sites are the Marianas Business Plaza in Susupe, Drug Court in Chalan Kanoa, Office of Adult Probation Supervision satellite office in Susupe, and the Law Revision Commission in Susupe.

For additional information, contact Patrick V. Diaz, Superior Court Clerk of Court, at the CNMI Superior Court at (670) 235-4258 or email patrick.diaz@nmijudiciary.com. (PR)

