‘Judiciary’s always underfunded, placed at bottom of totem pole’

Chief justice: OMB’s proposed $900K budget for ‘all others’ allows courts only 3 months to operate
By
|
Posted on Jun 13 2023
Share

Alexandro C. Castro

In his personal observation and experience in the last 34 years, the Office of Management and Budget has unintentionally placed the Judiciary’s budget request at an Executive Branch level and not as a separate branch of government, according to CNMI Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro Castro.

“As a result, the Judiciary is always at the bottom of the totem pole and underfunded,” said Castro, speaking at the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee hearing last Friday on the Judiciary’s 2024 proposed budget.

To resolve this issue, the chief justice recommends a different approach on the budget process this year.

“First, let us acknowledge that there are three branches of government and fund those branches accordingly,” he said.

Because of the CNMI’s fiscal condition today, the Judiciary supports Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ submission with respect to the personnel category of $5.8 million, Castro said.

However, the Judiciary “strenuously opposes” the $300,000 allocation in the “all others” category in the proposed budget. Castro said this amount will only allow the courts to operate roughly three months into the fiscal year and then they have to close the doors of the courthouses on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Knowing Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Castro said he does not think the two officials will support such an unintended consequence.

He said the Judiciary needs roughly an additional $900,000 on top of the $300,000 in the “all others” category, bringing their request up to $1.2 million.

“That amount, $1.2 million, sounds too much for a department and I agree. But as a third branch of our government, that $1.2 million request is more than reasonable and, more importantly, essential,” Castro pointed out.

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

pin

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2023

Posted On Jun 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 5, 2023

Posted On Jun 05 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 29, 2023

Posted On May 29 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

June 13, 2023, 7:44 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:48 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune