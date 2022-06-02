June is CNMI Ocean Month

Share











Gov. Ralph Torres was joined by many environmental advocates at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan on Wednesday afternoon for the proclamation signing designating the month of June as CNMI Ocean Month, and June 8 as CNMI Ocean Day.

The proclamation signing was followed by a roadside waving that kicked off the month of June with a variety of activities and events in the CNMI to celebrate the ocean.

Rep. Sheila Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the Friends of the Mariana Trench board, among other responsibilities, and was the event’s keynote speaker, called on everyone to volunteer with different organizations that play a role in protecting the environment and the ocean, including Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, Friends of the Mariana Trench, and others. “You can plan a beach cleanup, reduce your plastic usage, join and support programs like Project HOPE and the Talaya workshop. You can do something, anything, because when the ocean thrives, our traditions thrive too,” she said.

Roberta Guerrero, who is MINA’s executive director, said that small our actions can make a huge difference. “And so again, thank you all so much for your support and your hard work. I know sometimes y’all go home at the end of the day, just like I’m so exhausted. But you get up in the morning and you’re ready to do it all over again. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s ocean stewardship.”

Nationally, June is known as National Ocean Month and June 8 is recognized as World Oceans Day.

As part of the month’s activities, the second annual CNMI Ocean Fair will be held on June 4, June 11, and June 17, from 10am to 2pm on Saipan, Tinia, and Rota. The Saipan Ocean Fair will be at the Civic Center in Susupe.

For more information on the 2022 CNMI Ocean Month activities or how to get involved, contact the Ocean Month co-chairs Colleen Flores at cflores@dcrm.gov.mp or Jovahna Taitingfong at jtaitingfong@dcrm.gov.mp.