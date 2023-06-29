Literary Nook

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2023
Share

The letter “B” in the acronym LGBTQ+ stands for bisexual. Bisexual poets have been around from the time of Sappho in ancient Greece to the present day. Several of Shakespeare’s love sonnets are written to men. We know he was married to Anne Hathaway, but to this day it is unknown for whom he was writing them for. He wrote them before he met Anne. Several scholars and biographers have suggested that Emily Dickinson, a very private person, may have been bisexual.

Two 20th century American poets, Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892 -1950) and Adrienne Rich (1929-2012), were open about being bisexual.  Millay became an avowed feminist in 1917-1918 and sought  to liberate women from their traditional roles. The Encyclopedia Brittanica says of Adrienne Rich, “Throughout the 1960s and ‘70s, Rich’s increasing commitment to the women’s movement and to a feminist and—after openly acknowledging her homosexuality—lesbian aesthetic politicized much of her poetry.”

The following poems are excerpts from longer poems shortened due to space and hoping readers will look up the original version.

What lips my lips have kissed, and where, and why

 

By EDNA ST. VINCENT MILLAY

(This is the octave from her Petrarchan sonnet)

 

What lips my lips my lips have kissed, and where, and why,

I have forgotten, and what arms have lain

Under my head till morning; but the rain

Is full of ghosts tonight, that tap and sigh

Upon the glass and listen for reply,

And in my heart there stirs a quiet pain

For unremembered lads that not again

Will turn to me at midnight with a cry.

Diving into the Wreck  

By ADRIENNE RICH

(Beginning, middle, and ending segments of a 94-line poem.)

First having read the book of myths,

and loaded the camera,

and checked the edge of the knife-blade,

I put on the body-armor of black rubber

the absurd flippers the grave and awkward mask,

I am having to do this not like Cousteau with his

assiduous team aboard the sun-flooded schooner

but here alone …

This is the place. And I am here,

the mermaid whose dark hair streams black,

the merman in his armored body

we circle silently about the wreck

we dive into the hold.

I am she: I am he…

We are, I am, you are by cowardice or courage

the one who find our way back to this scene

carrying a knife, a camera a book of myths

in which our names do not appear.

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune