Jury trial set for alleged drug dealer

The jury trial for an alleged meth dealer is scheduled for Aug. 3 in the U.S. District Court for the NMI. Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona ordered the trial date on June 1.

Eugene Ka Lok Wong is in court on one count of “possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of attempt to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.”

According to previous court records, an indictment against Wong was filed at the district court last May 17 and Wong was summoned to court on June 1.

As of Tuesday, it could not be officially verified whether there is any correlation between the case of Wong and that of Dwight Lee DLG Aldan, who was also indicted on May 17 and is also in court on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Wong is represented in this case by lawyer Mark B. Hanson. The U.S. government is represented by Albert S. Flores Jr.