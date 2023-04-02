KagES wins 2nd place in McDonald’s ‘Race to Raise’ campaign

Share











Collecting 240 tickets to their name in a three-week span, the Kagman Elementary School was announced the second-place winner in McDonald’s “Race to Raise” competition, which sought to raised funds for the school. McDonald’s of Saipan presented the $3,000 prize to the school’s representative last Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the restaurant’s main location in Chalan Kiya, but officially released the news to the public yesterday.

The “Race to Raise” fundraiser, held during McDonald’s 30th anniversary on the island, was an endeavor to show the restaurants’ support for the CNMI Public School System, education, and all students. The campaign began on March 1, 2023, and continued until March 19, 2023. During that period, patrons of McDonald’s who had purchased meals worth $15 and up were encouraged to drop their receipt in a drop box designated for the school they wish to support. KES took the second-place prize of $3,000, behind first place winner, William S. Reyes Elementary School, which received a total of 602 receipts, thus winning the first place prize of $5,000.

KagES principal Dr. Ignacia J Demapan extends her heartfelt thanks to McDonald’s for its support of education. “Biba, bib,a biba, McDonald’s on your 30th anniversary! Si yu’us ma’asi yan tirow for the ‘Race to Raise’ campaign opportunity. Kagman Elementary School appreciates their winning of second place in the event. Thank you for your outreach programs that help our school communities thrive in their needs for student success.” Demapan wished continued success to McDonald’s and its restaurant business in the CNMI.

“McDonald’s of Saipan values integrity, community, and family, and we are passionate in the young generation to learn and develop important skills for their bright futures,” said McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan president Joe Ayuyu Sr.

As a way of showing further support of schools, McDonald’s will be giving all other participating public elementary schools in the CNMI, including Tinian and Rota, that did not win, a participation prize of $500.