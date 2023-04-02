KagES wins 2nd place in McDonald’s ‘Race to Raise’ campaign

By
|
Posted on Apr 03 2023
Share

After being awarded second place prize of $3,000 in the Race to Raise campaign, Trina Lyn Santos, representing Kagman Elementary School, poses with McDonald’s os Saipan executive Natalie Mable Ayuyu-Glenn, McDonald’s main branch general manager Joyce Asistores, and McDonald’s 2022 Employee of the Year John Michael Navarro at the Chalan Lau Lau branch last week Wednesday. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Collecting 240 tickets to their name in a three-week span, the Kagman Elementary School was announced the second-place winner in McDonald’s “Race to Raise” competition, which sought to raised funds for the school. McDonald’s of Saipan presented the $3,000 prize to the school’s representative last Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the restaurant’s main location in Chalan Kiya, but officially released the news to the public yesterday.

The “Race to Raise” fundraiser, held during McDonald’s 30th anniversary on the island, was an endeavor to show the restaurants’ support for the CNMI Public School System, education, and all students. The campaign began on March 1, 2023, and continued until March 19, 2023. During that period, patrons of McDonald’s who had purchased meals worth $15 and up were encouraged to drop their receipt in a drop box designated for the school they wish to support. KES took the second-place prize of $3,000, behind first place winner, William S. Reyes Elementary School, which received a total of 602 receipts, thus winning the first place prize of $5,000.

KagES principal Dr. Ignacia J Demapan extends her heartfelt thanks to McDonald’s for its support of education. “Biba, bib,a biba, McDonald’s on your 30th anniversary! Si yu’us ma’asi yan tirow for the ‘Race to Raise’ campaign opportunity. Kagman Elementary School appreciates their winning of second place in the event. Thank you for your outreach programs that help our school communities thrive in their needs for student success.” Demapan wished continued success to McDonald’s and its restaurant business in the CNMI.

“McDonald’s of Saipan values integrity, community, and family, and we are passionate in the young generation to learn and develop important skills for their bright futures,” said McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan president Joe Ayuyu Sr.

As a way of showing further support of schools, McDonald’s will be giving all other participating public elementary schools in the CNMI, including Tinian and Rota, that did not win, a participation prize of $500.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 3, 2023, 1:48 PM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune