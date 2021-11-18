Kang, Feng top Mini Games golf fundraiser

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, second from left, took part in the #Team NMI Golf Fundraising Tournament

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, second from left, took part in the #Team NMI Golf Fundraising Tournament held last Nov. 6 at the Coral Ocean Resort. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations held its first of many fundraisers last Nov. 6 with the pairs of Jin Feng and Sun Ho Kang and Dave Jones and Sixtus Aquino topping the two-man scramble #Team NMI Golf Fundraising Tournament at the Coral Ocean Resort.

Feng and Kang won the low gross division with a combined score of 62 built around a 31-31 in the front and back nines. Brian Camacho and Fred Cataluna came in second with their 63 (32-31), while Dung Tenorio and Tony Satur completed the Top 3 with their 66 (33-33).

Jones and Aquino topped the black jack double Peoria division with a score of 70. The 6-handicap team shot a 39-37 in the first nine and final nines holes for a gross of 75.

Coming in second in the division were Paul Kaipat and Franco Santos who finished with a combined score of 70.20 built around a gross of 69. The duo had a handicap of -1.20 and came away with a 35-35 in both halves of the course.

Scott Schuler and Joji Taguchi completed the Top 3 with their 70.40. They had a gross of 68 following twin 34s but were weighed down by the -2.40 handicap.

In closest to the pin, Jose Tudela topped hole No. 3 (8’6’), while Kang was without peer in hole No. 7 (2’9”). Joshua Atalig took the win in hole No. 12 (8’3”) with Tim Goodwin taking the plum in hole No. 1 (12’2”).

In the accurate drive, Mel Sablan topped the male division (6”) with Jean Me Ae winning the women’s class (6’2”).

The #Team NMI Golf Fundraising Tournament was sponsored by Roil Soil Clothing, Signsational, Klautz Glass, Cool Market, Herman’s Bakery, TSL Foundation, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc., Refaluwasch Golf Association, Bridge Capital, LLC, PacificEco, Marianas Golf Association, and Five Star Builders.

CFoGA also would like to thank the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library for their partnership in organizing and coordinating the #Team NMI Golf Fundraising Tournament.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

