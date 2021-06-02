Kanoa takes U8, U10 championships

Share











Kanoa FC prevailed in both the U8 and U10 divisions of the President’s Cup last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

In the U8 division, Kanoa took home the title after a 1-0 victory over Shirley’s Football Club. Meanwhile, their sister team, Kanoa 1, also prevailed over Shirley’s FC, 5-1, in the U10 division.

Kanoa consisted of members Khoen Alexander Codeen Torres, Keanu Pangelinan, Hayven Moteisou, Aaron Iglecias, Neia Dolana Tagabuel, Isaiah Sablan, Logan Propst, Jay Santos Jr., Xander George Binghit, and Jeffrey Isaac.

Kanoa 1’s team members were Aldric John Antonio, Ronald James Manabat, Izaiah Tenorio, Donald Tagabuel, Aiden Cassidey Reyes, Damien Michael Concepcion, Chance Payton Reyes, Juan Alfonso Magboo, and Jessalyn Isaac.

In the U8 double-elimination tournament, Kanoa prevailed by a come-from-behind win against Shirley’s in the semifinals. After losing its semifinals match to Shirley’s, 2-5, Kanoa fell to the loser’s bracket where they faced and crushed FSC, 4-2, to land the second finals seat.

Aside from its first loss against Shirley’s, Kanoa beat Matansa Football Club, 4-0, before moving on to conquer Paire Football Club, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the winner’s bracket.

Shirley’s coasted through the tournament before eventually losing to Kanoa in the finals. They bested TanHoldings, 4-0, before dominating FSC, 4-0. Shirley’s later moved on to beat Kanoa to land the first finals seat.

Meanwhile, in the U10 division, Kanoa 1 took a contrasting route to victory by sweeping all their matches during the double-elimination tournament last weekend.

Kanoa 1 first defeated Kanoa 2, 7-0, to advance to its match against Shirley’s, 3-1. Later, they faced Matansa in the semis where they took a 4-0 victory to gain the first finals seat.

Matansa, on the other hand, took the second finals seat by fighting their way out of the loser’s bracket by beating Shirley’s, 2-0.

Before losing to Kanoa 1, the tourney’s second place team had conquered TanHoldings, 1-0, to enter the semifinals of the winner’s bracket.