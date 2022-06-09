Kensington teaches CLI clients basics of baking

Share











A total of 45 participants from the CNMI Center for Living Independently learned how to bake madeleine cookies during a field trip to Kensington Hotel Saipan last Friday

The baking demonstration, held at the newly renovated Kensington Hall, was led by hotel pastry chefs Haena Kim, Sohyun Lim, and Daizy Choi. The CLI participants then grouped together and tried the process hands on by whisking eggs, mixing the powder, and piping the batter into the cookie mold. The participants were later able to bring home the cookies they made.

E-Land CEO Brian Shin and Kensington staff welcomed the group’s visit. “We are glad that the center chose Kensington for the venue of the field trip, and wish all of [them] an enjoyable time,” he said.

Lindsay Ahn, corporate social responsibility manager of E-Land, said, “Employees of E-Land properties visited the center last year and had fun [a] time with the consumers. When Susan Satur, the executive director of CLI, reached out to us for the field trip, it gave us [the] idea to have a little more experience than just [a] lunch buffet.”

CLI is a non-profit organization run by and for individuals with disabilities. It is funded through a grant from the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.