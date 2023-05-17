KFC, Taco Bell Saipan offer online orders, delivery service

By
|
Posted on May 18 2023

Tag:
Share

KFC and Taco Bell Team members share a smile as well as information on their new online efficiency via Whatsapp, Messenger, and online order service TicTuk. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Saipan’s KFC and Taco Bell’s have been carrying out online orders and delivery since December 2022 as it expands their service reach.

KFC and Taco Bell Saipan’s restaurant manager Yole Aldan, restaurant supervisor Anna Guinto, and IT specialist Kenneth Redoblado shared they have begun to see a few patrons begin to utilize online services, but are seeking to get the word out even more.

In regards to how the service works, Redoblado explained that customers can message KFC and Taco Bell via WhatsApp or Messenger to place orders, and have an option of pick up at the restaurant or have it delivered to wherever they are. There is also a link located on KFC and Taco Bell Saipan’s Facebook page. The link will automatically direct them to a TicTuk website where customers can view a complete menu listing, as well as order and pay using their credit card. The order is then received by an automated machine and processed to the restaurant, also notifying the customer that their order has been placed.

Aldan shared that this process was also very helpful if a customer didn’t want to stand in line. They can simply place and order, pay and pick-up, or have it delivered. Redoblado shared that if a customer doesn’t know his or her location, that wasn’t much of a problem.

“For the TicTuk we do have an application to pin where the customer is living.”

He explained that that way the delivery personnel can locate where the customer is at that moment. At the moment they have only one delivery car but they are looking to expand more in the future. Target delivery time is 30 minutes.

Aldan shared that through this service, their team hopes to create a more efficient and convenient customer experience, all the while giving a modern, urban, techy edge. Guinto shared that if a customer exceeds $40 worth or purchases, they will throw in a free regular two-piece chicken meal in the order as well, whether the order was from Taco Bell or KFC.

Deliveries made through these new services will not have the cash-on delivery option though.

“The cash on delivery services we offer on our phone deliveries but for this one they need to pay [through card online],” shared Aldan.

Regarding questions on whether or not the site can be trusted with credit card information, Aldan shared that it was KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut’s overhead company in Singapore, YUM, that suggested and introduced the website, and being a big company wouldn’t have an intention to rip-off customers.

Aldan shared that one of the reasons for the soft launch of the service was to test run it first among employees and make sure there were no problems, and so far there haven’t been any.

“We don’t want our customers to be disappointed but we want them to order and come back again,” she shared. “Our goals are to always provide the best customer service we can give. That’s the goal of KFC and Taco Bell. Every day when we open our doors we want our customers to be happy all the time. We want them to enter happily and exit happily and we also want them to return with an expectation of being able to get what they need and the value for their money,” she said.

Aldan shared that they want to earn the trust of people, especially since the name of this particular website is a service site found in more of the Asian region of the world and is not that familiar to the U.S., compared to names like EasyEats and GrubHub. But there are some benefits to the site, according to Aldan, in other companies offering these kinds of services, there is usually a convenience fee charged to the customer, but not when you order with them. They do not charge the convenience fee to the customer but rather have the same prices that can be found in the restaurant. If customers decide to avail the delivery service, and not just order online, they’ll receive a $5 charge, but that too will be waived if you purchase anything amounting to, or over $30.

“So far we are getting a good response from the customers.” Aldan shared that most of the people currently ordering online, have tried it and are still using it. She shared that now, they wanted to get the word out and spread the news further, giving others opportunity to try it.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

What to do and where to go

Posted On May 12 2023
, By
0

KFC is latest ProaPerks partner

Posted On Dec 17 2021
, By
0

KFC provides meals to COVID-19 front-liners

Posted On Nov 25 2020
, By
0

Newly renovated KFC and Taco Bell opens for dine-in

Posted On Jul 24 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 18, 2023, 2:35 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune