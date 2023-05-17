KFC, Taco Bell Saipan offer online orders, delivery service

Share











Saipan’s KFC and Taco Bell’s have been carrying out online orders and delivery since December 2022 as it expands their service reach.

KFC and Taco Bell Saipan’s restaurant manager Yole Aldan, restaurant supervisor Anna Guinto, and IT specialist Kenneth Redoblado shared they have begun to see a few patrons begin to utilize online services, but are seeking to get the word out even more.

In regards to how the service works, Redoblado explained that customers can message KFC and Taco Bell via WhatsApp or Messenger to place orders, and have an option of pick up at the restaurant or have it delivered to wherever they are. There is also a link located on KFC and Taco Bell Saipan’s Facebook page. The link will automatically direct them to a TicTuk website where customers can view a complete menu listing, as well as order and pay using their credit card. The order is then received by an automated machine and processed to the restaurant, also notifying the customer that their order has been placed.

Aldan shared that this process was also very helpful if a customer didn’t want to stand in line. They can simply place and order, pay and pick-up, or have it delivered. Redoblado shared that if a customer doesn’t know his or her location, that wasn’t much of a problem.

“For the TicTuk we do have an application to pin where the customer is living.”

He explained that that way the delivery personnel can locate where the customer is at that moment. At the moment they have only one delivery car but they are looking to expand more in the future. Target delivery time is 30 minutes.

Aldan shared that through this service, their team hopes to create a more efficient and convenient customer experience, all the while giving a modern, urban, techy edge. Guinto shared that if a customer exceeds $40 worth or purchases, they will throw in a free regular two-piece chicken meal in the order as well, whether the order was from Taco Bell or KFC.

Deliveries made through these new services will not have the cash-on delivery option though.

“The cash on delivery services we offer on our phone deliveries but for this one they need to pay [through card online],” shared Aldan.

Regarding questions on whether or not the site can be trusted with credit card information, Aldan shared that it was KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut’s overhead company in Singapore, YUM, that suggested and introduced the website, and being a big company wouldn’t have an intention to rip-off customers.

Aldan shared that one of the reasons for the soft launch of the service was to test run it first among employees and make sure there were no problems, and so far there haven’t been any.

“We don’t want our customers to be disappointed but we want them to order and come back again,” she shared. “Our goals are to always provide the best customer service we can give. That’s the goal of KFC and Taco Bell. Every day when we open our doors we want our customers to be happy all the time. We want them to enter happily and exit happily and we also want them to return with an expectation of being able to get what they need and the value for their money,” she said.

Aldan shared that they want to earn the trust of people, especially since the name of this particular website is a service site found in more of the Asian region of the world and is not that familiar to the U.S., compared to names like EasyEats and GrubHub. But there are some benefits to the site, according to Aldan, in other companies offering these kinds of services, there is usually a convenience fee charged to the customer, but not when you order with them. They do not charge the convenience fee to the customer but rather have the same prices that can be found in the restaurant. If customers decide to avail the delivery service, and not just order online, they’ll receive a $5 charge, but that too will be waived if you purchase anything amounting to, or over $30.

“So far we are getting a good response from the customers.” Aldan shared that most of the people currently ordering online, have tried it and are still using it. She shared that now, they wanted to get the word out and spread the news further, giving others opportunity to try it.