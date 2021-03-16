KHS co-ed paddlers take title

Share











The Kagman High School’s co-ed paddling team conquered its opponents to take home its first championship in the co-ed division of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series that concluded last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach.

KHS nearly swept the final leg of the series last Saturday if they hadn’t fallen short in the finals of the 1,000m. However, the Ayuyus still completed the season with a near perfect overall score of 74.

During the finals of the 1,000m, season’s No. 2 seed Saipan Southern High School stole the win from under KHS in an attempt to redeem themselves from the preliminary round where they were disqualified for knocking over the flag at the turn-around point. The Manta Rays finished with an overall score of 42 points.

SSHS completed the final round of the 1,000m in 06:38.57 to earn 10 points closely followed by KHS who came in at 06:47.37, just a little less than 9 seconds behind, gaining 6 points. Marianas High School completed the race the latest at 07:01.05 to earn 2 points. MHS completed the season with an overall score of 26.

Points were doubled for the championship round, original scoring is 5 points for first place, 3 points for second place, and 1 point for third place.

In the preliminary round of the 1,000m, KHS, SSHS, and MHS were neck-and-neck. MHS, however, advanced to the lead in the first go-around but lost speed at the turn-around point. KHS took advantage of the MHS’ moment of weakness and effortlessly drifted through the turnaround point to take back the lead.

KHS completed the race in first place with a time of 06:52.38 followed by MHS who came in at 06:57.81, taking second place. SSHS came in last at 07:00 but were ultimately disqualified for that round.

KHS took an easy win in the preliminary round of the 500m dash, speeding through the course and completing it in 03:09.36. SSHS came in 3 seconds later at 3:12.44 followed shortly by MHS who came in at 03:13.66.

KHS improved on its time in the finals trimming its finishing time down to 03:02.82. MHS advanced against SSHS in the finals, finishing at 3:09.93. SSHS maintained its speed from the prelims, submitting a time of 03:12. 94.

The KHS co-ed paddling team consists of Alisa Gatharngeg, Jenisha Dubrall, Davin Kim, Danika Tagabuel, Megan Barnes, Wallis Bai, Clarissa Tagabuel, Kiara Nekaifes, Kata Iakopo, Noah Mesa, Elbert Pinaula, Christian Achas, Koen Kabriel, Jericho Jones, Jacoby Cabrera, Joedy Pinaula, Andrew Camacho, David Igisiar, Sebastian Muna, Max Cruz, Richard Cepeda, and Oliver Weilbacher.

KHS’ men’s paddling team also prevailed in last weekend’s set of races and defended their championship title for the third year in a row.

MHS’ women’s paddling team crushed its opponents also last Saturday holding on to their title for their third consecutive championship.

The Public School System Student Support Services Athletic Program held the canoe series with assistance from Northern Marianas Paddle Sports.