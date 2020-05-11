Kiara’s Garden: A glimpe of paradise

If you are dreaming of having a garden that is filled with greens and a wonderful range of colors from flowers that make you feel you’re in a tropical paradise, then look no further because Kiara’s Garden located in San Antonio can help you achieve this goal without spending a fortune.

Owner and gardener Dhez Javier’s passion for growing plants and nurturing them has led her to open up her own plant nursery. Today, she sells sought-after orchids and tropical plants.

“I opened Kiara’s garden in 2019. I’ve been in gardening for a very long time and the result of this experience is having grown and nurtured healthy and beautiful plants that will bring joy to any person who wants to build their own garden, whether they have a small or big space at home,” she said.

“I find gardening to be therapeutic. I enjoy taking care and watching plants grow. Gardening keeps me busy,” she added.

For greens and plants that will give your garden shade, Kiara’s Garden has palms, ferns, rubber plants, ficus/weeping fig, aloe vera, spider plants, hanging plants, peace lily, succulent and cacti, lucky bamboo, and ti leaf plants.

For different blooms, Javier nurtures a wide array of orchids, desert rose, roses, dracaena, bigonia, water lilies, hibiscus, border plants, euphorbia, yucca, petonia, air plants, calendula flowers, ginger plants, and many more. Her price range is from $4 to $10.

Javier said that she loves the connection she has with her customers. “I have people visit my personal garden and the plants catch the interest of many people. Our love for plants make me and my customers connect.”
Kiara’s Garden is located behind the Loving Hands Daycare in San Antonio Village, Saipan. They are open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, call (670) 989-1062 or visit their Facebook page: Kiara’s Garden.

