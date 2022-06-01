Kids at DYS get gifts, McDonald’s coupon

Share











Children currently under the care of the Division of Youth Services’ Child Protective Services received a donation of assorted items and a McDonald’s coupon worth $150 last Friday.

The McDonald’s coupon was handed over by Shawn San Nicolas, PSS Pupil Transportation director, while the assorted items were handed over by Youth with a Mission director Rengesuul Yobech.

Currently, there are eight children at the DYS shelter and 13 foster children.

“The $150 gift certificate from [McDonald’s] was a donation from the Public School System team that won first place during the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault Awareness Month Spirit Week during the month of April. This donation will purchase treats for the eight clients at the shelter,” said DYS administrator Vivian Sablan.

As for the donation from Yobech, Youth With a Mission donated over 80 gift boxes for clients at the shelter, foster/kinship homes, and other wardship placements. The boxes include school supplies and other incentives, depending on the client’s age.

DYS received the donations last Thursday, which the DYS Child Protective Services distributed last Friday.

Sablan also acknowledged YWAM coordinator Rengesuul Yobech and Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada “for supporting our partnership and bringing smiles to our children under DYS care/custody.”