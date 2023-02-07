Kilili plans to bring the CNMI’s educational, workforce development needs to forefront

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend that he plans to focus on bringing the educational and workforce development needs of the Marianas to the forefront through his service on two subcommittees.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that he will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education, and the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Democratic members of the Committee on Education and the Workforce held an organizing meeting last week, Tuesday, for the 118th Congress.

Sablan said that through his service on these subcommittees, his plan also includes focusing on quality education and investing in the success of the CNMI students at every level, supporting educators, and empowering greater opportunities for the workforce.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the full committee, including both Democrats and Republicans, organized and adopted the committee rules.

Sablan will also serve in the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs and the Subcommittee on Federal Lands after Democratic members of the Natural Resources Committee held an organizing meeting last Tuesday for the 118th Congress.

The delegate said that serving in his eight term in Congress grants him seniority to make subcommittee selections before most other members, which, he said proved valuable since there are fewer spots for the minority.

The next day, the entire Natural Resources Committee, composed of both Republicans and Democrats, organized and adopted committee rules.

Sablan spoke in favor of an amendment to the rules package that would have made it easier for witnesses to participate in hearings remotely. Republicans voted down the amendment.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

CNMI mourns untimely passing of Edward Deleon Guerrero Pangelinan

Posted On Feb 04 2023
, By
0

Cantor completes Pacific Tour of Hawai’i, Guam, CNMI

Posted On Jan 30 2023
, By
0

Dive operators: When we lose business, CNMI loses revenue

Posted On Jan 26 2023
, By
0

The Lore and Lure of Liars      

Posted On Jan 24 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

At this point, is the CNMI ready for the full resumption of tourism?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

January 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2023

Posted On Feb 08 2023

Community Briefs - February 7, 2023

Posted On Feb 07 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 2, 2023

Posted On Feb 02 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 8, 2023, 6:20 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:18 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune