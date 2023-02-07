Kilili plans to bring the CNMI’s educational, workforce development needs to forefront

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) said over the weekend that he plans to focus on bringing the educational and workforce development needs of the Marianas to the forefront through his service on two subcommittees.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter that he will serve in the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education, and the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development.

Democratic members of the Committee on Education and the Workforce held an organizing meeting last week, Tuesday, for the 118th Congress.

Sablan said that through his service on these subcommittees, his plan also includes focusing on quality education and investing in the success of the CNMI students at every level, supporting educators, and empowering greater opportunities for the workforce.

Last Tuesday afternoon, the full committee, including both Democrats and Republicans, organized and adopted the committee rules.

Sablan will also serve in the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs and the Subcommittee on Federal Lands after Democratic members of the Natural Resources Committee held an organizing meeting last Tuesday for the 118th Congress.

The delegate said that serving in his eight term in Congress grants him seniority to make subcommittee selections before most other members, which, he said proved valuable since there are fewer spots for the minority.

The next day, the entire Natural Resources Committee, composed of both Republicans and Democrats, organized and adopted committee rules.

Sablan spoke in favor of an amendment to the rules package that would have made it easier for witnesses to participate in hearings remotely. Republicans voted down the amendment.