Kilili says 384 claims for PUA, PFUC are still pending

As of Dec. 4, 2021, $260.8M in PUA/PFUC given to CNMI workers
By
|
Posted on Dec 21 2021

Tag:
Share

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan ( Ind-MP) said over the weekend that there are still 384 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation pending in the Marianas.

In his e-kilili newsletter, Sablan said the U.S. Labor Department had reported to the congressional office this week that a total of 16,788 applicants have already received assistance since the PUA and PFUC programs began in June 2020.

He said that, according to U.S. Labor, total aid to Marianas workers as of Dec. 4, 2021 is $260,885,306—an average of $15,540 per eligible applicant.

Last week, CNMI Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente disclosed that any unspent PUA and FPUC funds will be sent back to U.S. Labor. Benavente said the official closeout date of the PUA/FPUC program is June 2022, and any unspent funds under the program will be returned to U.S. Labor after.

Sablan said when the U.S. Congress created PUA and PFUC to supplement state unemployment systems, he was able to include a provision allowing the CNMI to participate, even though the Commonwealth has no unemployment insurance for workers.

Sablan said he also made clear in Public Law 116-260 that foreign workers, laid off because of COVID-19, were entitled to unemployment assistance.

He said this was Congress’ original intention, but was initially overridden by the Trump administration.

The delegate said that after President Joe Biden came into office, together with Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas and 11 other Democratic colleagues, he asked for review of this Trump policy and Biden agreed.

He said the “Marianas (kk) expansion,” as the Congressional Research Service now calls the Biden administration interpretation of a provision of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, allowed any individual, who previously filed a PUA/PFUC claim and was denied for any week, to be able to self-certify eligibility under the updated eligibility criteria and receive unemployment aid retroactively.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Kilili to aid CPA’s application for federal subsidy

Posted On Dec 15 2021
, By
COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021
, By
0

Kilili says the NMI to get $897,986 in 3 coral reef conservation grants

Posted On Nov 19 2021
, By
0

Dems endorse Tina, Kilili

Posted On Nov 04 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 21, 2021, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:39 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune