Kilili to aid CPA’s application for federal subsidy

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) has extended his support and assured the Commonwealth Ports Authority that he will back them if they decide to apply for the Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program, which could provide funding to CPA for air carrier revenue guarantees, marketing programs, and other support for improving air service to Rota and Tinian.

In response to CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds’ letter to the U.S. DOT requesting that it extend eligibility for federal subsidy to the CNMI, Sablan informed them that he would back the application once CPA submits the application for SCASDP.

“Upon receipt of your letter with your request that I kick-start federal assistance, congressional staff contacted the Department of Transportation and confirmed the Commonwealth has never submitted SCASDP applications for any of the three airports operated by CPA, even though you mention the program in your letter as having the potential to improve air service and lower costs for Rota and Tinian. So, I respectfully recommend that you apply for these federal funds and share your application with me, so I can offer my support to the Department of Transportation,” he said.

Sablan noted that, although this specific program is competitive, the CNMI should still try as Rota and Tinian meet the criteria eligibility.

“I recognize that applying for grant funds takes time and resources. And, because SCASDP is a competitive program, there is no guarantee of success. Nevertheless, Rota and Tinian meet the criteria for eligibility and CPA should at least try. In fiscal year 2019, 22 small communities like Rota and Tinian that do not receive sufficient air carrier service were awarded SCASDP grants totaling nearly $18 million,” he said.

In a previous article on Saipan Tribune, following the recent suspension of flights by Star Marianas Airlines Inc.—the CNMI’s only interisland air travel service provider— due to a fee assessment dispute, CPA reached out to the U.S. DOT requesting it extend the eligibility for federal subsidy under their many programs.

King-Hinds explained that the only long-term solution to their current problem with Star Marianas is to make federal subsidy available through the various programs offered by the U.S. DOT, including the Essential Air Service Program, the Alternative Essential Air Service Program, and the Small Community Air Service Development Program.