Kim, Liam dominate Double Peoria

Posted on May 25 2021

Enoch Liam and Ki Yong Kim receive their award after winning the Double Peoria category of the Saipan of Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Scholarship Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Golf Course. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Enoch Liam and Ki Yong Kim dominated the Double Peoria category of the Saipan of Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Scholarship Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course.

Liam and Kim got away with the lowest net score of the tournament, 67.20, prevailing over 50 other teams. The pair scored 34 in the front nine and 32 in the back nine for a gross score of 66. They earned the lowest net score despite sporting a -1.20 handicap.

Aside from taking home the title and a year’s worth of bragging rights, the pair also pocketed $800 altogether.

Juan Guerrero and Tony Benavente landed second place with a net score of 68.80. The pair fired 33 in the front nine and 37 in the back nine for a gross score of 70. The pair’s handicap of 1.20 bumped the pair up to second place. Along with the title, the duo took home $650.

Finishing in the tournament’s Top 3 was Joseph Muña and Freddy Salavaria who shot a 36 in the front nine and 33 in the back nine for a gross score of 69. With a handicap of 0, the pair ended the tournament with a net score of 69. Accompanying their acquired title, the duo was awarded $500.

The closest to the pin awards were given to Harry Nakamura, Shine Tenorio, Joe Tudela, Peng Cheng Wu, and John Terlaje.

Nakamura took home the KP award for getting closest in hole No. 3, Tenorio made it closest in hole No 7, Tudela came closest in hole No 13, Wu came closest in hole No 17, and Terlaje made it closest in hole No 12.

No hole-in-ones were scored during the tournament.

In an interview with Chamber executive director Lee Tenorio, he said the event would benefit around 12 scholars who are working on earning their college degrees.

“This is the outcome we were anticipating. This fundraiser fulfilled our goal of making sure that we give around 12 scholars the opportunity to continue getting their college degrees,” he said.

Amber Quitano, a nursing student at the Northern Marianas College and one of the beneficiaries of the SCC Scholarship Golf Tournament, said the tournament encourages students who otherwise may not have the funds to go to college, to pursue their goals because people believe in them enough to raise money to fund their education.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

