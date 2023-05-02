Kiribati’s Christmas Island reopens

Share











Kiribati’s Kiritimati (Christmas) Island welcomed yesterday its first international travellers in three years, one month, and 13 days when Fiji Airways resumed its weekly scheduled service to this world-class fly-fishing destination yesterday, May 2, 2023.

Following months of rigorous airport facility and airline compliance checks and clearance by the Civil Aviation Authority of Kiribati and Fiji Airways, Kiritimati will welcome travellers through Fiji Airways services from Nadi, Fiji and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Tourism Authority of Kiribati welcomes this development in international access into Kiritimati. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the island’s borders.

Fiji Airways will operate weekly services from Nadi, Fiji and Honolulu, Hawaii and travellers are required to present their vaccination certificate (double vax) upon check in. COVID-19 checks are no longer required upon arrival; however, persons displaying COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms upon arrival are required to visit the local health centre for medical check. (TAK)