Kwon is top teen of Bridge Capital Tennis Classic

Posted on Apr 05 2022
David Kwon serves to Cody Shimuzi during their boys 16-and-under division championship game in the Bridge Capital Tennis Classic last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts. (MARK RABAGO)

As expected No. 1 seed David Kwon won the boys 16-and-under division of the Bridge Capital Tennis Classic last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

Because the three-day tournament sponsored by Bridge Capital LLC and organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association didn’t have action in the singles 18-and-under age group, Kwon installed himself as technically the top teen of the tournament. Albeit, teenagers Jimin Woo and Hye Jin Elliot won the men’s and women’s singles, respectively, the week prior.

Kwon made quick work of No. 3 seed Cody Shimizu in the finals, 6-1, 6-0. The 15-year-old freshman at Mount Carmel School said winning his age group in the Bridge Capital Tennis Classic is a great springboard for an upcoming tournament in neighboring Guam.

“I believe this tournament meant a lot to me because this is the last tournament before the Chamorro Open at Guam. I dedicate the victory to coach Jeff [Race], who has been coaching me since the beginning of my tennis career,” he said.

Asked what worked for him during the tournament en route to the boys 16-and-under championship, “I just put the ball in that was my key,” was Kwon’s reply.

In the girls 14-and-under division, top seed Irin Chung overwhelmed second seed Hoo Wang in the championship round, 7-5, 6-2.

“It was a tough match but I really enjoyed playing. I want to dedicate the win to myself and my family,” said the 14-year-old eighth grader from Saipan International School.

Chung said despite the straight sets win, she had to dig deep to complete the victory.

“It gets tougher every time I play her. Few were really long [rallies] and it was really, really hot,” she said.

In the boys 14-and-under division, No. 1 seed Henry Choi was tested by No. 2 seed Siwoo Lee in the finals but ultimately won, 6-2, 7-5.

Ian Chae also gave justice to his No. 1 ranking by besting No. 2 seed Ryan Choi in the finals of the boys 12-and-under division after a marathon 6-4, 3-6, 10-4 match.

In the girls 12-and-under division, Lina Tsukagoshi got the better of Amy Park in their mano-a-mano division match, 6-0, 6-1.

There was an upset in the boys 10-and-under division after second seed Cody Park beat top seed Michael Jeon, 6-0. Stella Choi swept the girls 10-and-under division after beating erstwhile undefeated Emma Lang, 7-5, to essentially clinch the championship.

In the 18-and-under mixed doubles finals, top seeds Jimin Woo and Serin Chung made quick work of second seeds Andy Kim and Hye Jin Elliot, 6-2, 6-0. Matthew Hwang and Anne Lee, meanwhile, went undefeated in the 12-and-under mixed doubles after going 4-0 in round-robin play to claim the championship.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
