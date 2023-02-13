KZMI 103.9 donates $5K to NMC Foundation

Radio station KZMI 103.9 recently donated $5,000 worth of radio advertisements to the Northern Marianas College to help promote its upcoming Golf Open in March.

"We are always glad to be able to support the Northern Marianas College Foundation and its mission of improving higher education in the Commonwealth," KZMI 103.9 general manager Bob Webb said. "All of us at KZMI wish all players the best of luck this coming tournament."

“We are always glad to be able to support the Northern Marianas College Foundation and its mission of improving higher education in the Commonwealth,” KZMI 103.9 general manager Bob Webb said. “All of us at KZMI wish all players the best of luck this coming tournament.”

For the first time, NMC’s tournament will be a two-day event and will be held on March 18 and 19, 2023, on the east and west courses of the LaoLao Bay Golf and Resort. The tournament fee for the 2023 golf open is $250.

“KZMI’s continuing support is important to us,” NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta said. “We are grateful for the radio station’s contribution.”

The tournament, which is the signature event of the NMC Foundation, aims to raise funds for the college for its rebuilding and reconstruction efforts. In the wake of the devastation and destruction of supertyphoon Soudelor and Yutu, the college has been aggressively seeking funds from all available sources to rebuild classrooms, offices, labs, and workforce spaces for the CNMI community. The foundation is seeking the CNMI private sector’s support through fundraising events like the golf tournament.

Interested companies and individuals who would like to help the college with its rebuilding efforts can donate educational tax credit, cash, or in-kind contributions by visiting www.marianas.edu/golf or by contacting NMC Foundation coordinator Carla Sablan at carla.sablan@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6780.

Golfers who would like to register for the upcoming tournament can also visit www.marianas.edu/golf. Only online payments are accepted for this upcoming golf open. (NMC)

© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




