La Hunn is youngest to ever play in Wimbledon

Share











Last July, the CNMI’s La Hunn Lam made history when the 12-year-old became the youngest player ever to compete at Wimbledon.

“I felt nervous and excited. However, as a tennis player it was an honor to participate in Wimbledon. It was a dream come true indeed. Playing against players from all over the world, who are the top in their country, is definitely the best part of my Wimbledon experience,” he later told Saipan Tribune.

The 12-year-old said aside from going up against the best 14 and under tennis players in the world, playing in Wimbledon also afforded him the chance to see and meet the best tennis players in the world.

Lam and another Oceania netter, Aishi Das of New Zealand, were selected by the Oceania Tennis Federation to represent the region in the Inaugural 14U Championships at Wimbledon.