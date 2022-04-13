Lady Ayuyus sweep 500m, 1,000m races

Share











Kagman High School ruled the girls 500m and 1,000m race of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe.

The Lady Ayuyus raced past their competitors faster than the rain could make its way down and finished first place in the one-lap race with a time of 3:33.210. That win was worth 5 points for Kagman.

The Lady Ayuyus also paddled as hard and as fast as they could in the two-lap 1,000m race to win first place with a time of 8:34.250. That win was worth 5 points as well.

In the first race last March 19, KHS came in first place as well and second place in the race last March 26. For the 1,000m, the Lady Ayuyus came in second, then on March 26 came in third, until finally, claimed the first place win last Saturday.

Saipan Southern High School came in second in the 500m race with a time of 3:40.290, which garnered them 3 points and Marianas High School came in last with a time of 3:59.870 which gave them 1 point.



In the 1,000m race, the Lady Dolphins redeemed themselves and earned the second place spot with a time of 8:53.750 which gave them 3 points. The Lady Manta Rays came in with a time of 8:59.010 which earned them 1 point.

The Lady Ayuyus include Ha’ani Rodgers, Kysha Kileleman, Ellaine Blas, Mariessa Babauta, Lisa Agulto, Nadja Norita, Maria Castro, Joan Tomokane, Joina Gildilak, Rayanalyn Cabrera, Carmella Ranu, Wallis Bai, and Megan Barnes.

KHS teams “finally improved this Saturday with the women’s team and KHS coed 500-meter team going undefeated in every 500m race,” said KHS coach Jason Tarkong in an interview.

KHS co-ed team won first place in the 500m race with a time of 3:37.870 and collected 5 points. SSHS came in second with a time of 3:56.860 that gave them 3 points, and MHS came in last with a time of 4:01.600 for 1 point.

“The past few weekends the three participating high schools showed their game faces. The competition is still close and all teams improved their skill level in the competition. SSHS came out strong this year. Both men and women’s teams showed their strength on all the sprints conducted the first two weeks,” said Tarkong.

For the boys 1,000m race, SSHS won with a time of 6:40.900 that gave them 5 points. KHS came in second with a time of 6:58.500 for 3 points, and MHS took 1 point for their last place time of 8:25.010.

In an interview with SSHS coach Joseph Weaver about the performance of his teams, he said, “Southern paddlers performed pretty well last Saturday, but I know our team is capable of performing at a higher level. Half the women paddlers were feeling under the weather and we were trying different lineups in the boat. We were also trying different lineups with the boys this race so everyone could participate. In the 1,000m sprint it was just the right combination of boys that took the win. It should be an exciting championship on April 23rd and it’s really up to the team who wants it the most. All teams are putting in overtime until the big one. The Manta Rays will be ready, guaranteed!”

The next race day of the PSS Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 will be held on April 23, 2022.