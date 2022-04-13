Lady Ayuyus sweep 500m, 1,000m races

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2022

Tag:
Share

The Kagman High School girls outrigger canoe team in action during the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe.(LEIGH GASES)

Kagman High School ruled the girls 500m and 1,000m race of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe. 

The Lady Ayuyus raced past their competitors faster than the rain could make its way down and finished first place in the one-lap race with a time of 3:33.210. That win was worth 5 points for Kagman.

The Lady Ayuyus also paddled as hard and as fast as they could in the two-lap 1,000m race to win first place with a time of 8:34.250. That win was worth 5 points as well.

In the first race last March 19, KHS came in first place as well and second place in the race last March 26. For the 1,000m, the Lady Ayuyus came in second, then on March 26 came in third, until finally, claimed the first place win last Saturday.

Saipan Southern High School came in second in the 500m race with a time of 3:40.290, which garnered them 3 points and Marianas High School came in last with a time of 3:59.870 which gave them 1 point.

The Saipan Southern High School boys team in action during the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe. (LEIGH GASES )

In the 1,000m race, the Lady Dolphins redeemed themselves and earned the second place spot with a time of 8:53.750 which gave them 3 points. The Lady Manta Rays came in with a time of 8:59.010 which earned them 1 point.

The Lady Ayuyus include Ha’ani Rodgers, Kysha Kileleman, Ellaine Blas, Mariessa Babauta, Lisa Agulto, Nadja Norita, Maria Castro, Joan Tomokane, Joina Gildilak, Rayanalyn Cabrera, Carmella Ranu, Wallis Bai, and Megan Barnes.

KHS teams “finally improved this Saturday with the women’s team and KHS coed 500-meter team going undefeated in every 500m race,” said KHS coach Jason Tarkong in an interview.

KHS co-ed team won first place in the 500m race with a time of 3:37.870 and collected 5 points. SSHS came in second with a time of 3:56.860 that gave them 3 points, and MHS came in last with a time of 4:01.600 for 1 point.

“The past few weekends the three participating high schools showed their game faces. The competition is still close and all teams improved their skill level in the competition.  SSHS came out strong this year. Both men and women’s teams showed their strength on all the sprints conducted the first two weeks,” said Tarkong.

For the boys 1,000m race, SSHS won with a time of 6:40.900 that gave them 5 points. KHS came in second with a time of 6:58.500 for 3 points, and MHS took 1 point for their last place time of 8:25.010.

In an interview with SSHS coach Joseph Weaver about the performance of his teams, he said, “Southern paddlers performed pretty well last Saturday, but I know our team is capable of performing at a higher level. Half the women paddlers were feeling under the weather and we were trying different lineups in the boat. We were also trying different lineups with the boys this race so everyone could participate. In the 1,000m sprint it was just the right combination of boys that took the win. It should be an exciting championship on April 23rd and it’s really up to the team who wants it the most. All teams are putting in overtime until the big one. The Manta Rays will be ready, guaranteed!”

The next race day of the PSS Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 will be held on April 23, 2022.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

MHS bets win; SSHS, KHS top teams

Posted On May 26 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s SE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune