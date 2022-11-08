Lady Diann Torres Foundation launches I Duendis 2

Share











The Lady Diann Torres Foundation held a book launching of its latest children’s book, I Duendis 2, at Taga Beach on Tinian last Oct. 10.

I Duendis 2 is one of a two-part book series authored by Tinian’s Cielo Long, Jenean King, Letrisha Palacios, Kiyani Villagomez and Piper Christian.

The I Duendis I, which was written by just a single author, Cielo Long, was published back in 2018 and has been catalogued in all major public libraries on Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

I Duendis 2 shares a story of a young girl named Rita who discovers that the little creatures known as duendis who were believed to lure people with mysterious night lights with the intent to capture were not the bad creatures she was made to believe. In fact, the duendis only wanted Rita to help children find their voices to help protect Mother Nature.

Except for Cielo Long, who has left the CNMI to pursue her studies at Harvard University, the remaining authors of I Duendis 2 were in full attendance during the book launch, which was open to the public.

In her absence, Long’s parents were present to accept the certificate of recognition on her behalf. The certificate recognized all five authors for their participation, involvement, and contribution as members of the Sisters of CNMI and as published authors under the LDTF’s Young Author’s Program, which is designed to help protect the indigenous culture and languages of the Chamorro and Carolinian (Refaluwaasch) people.

First lady Diann Torres, who is the LDTF founder and its president, was joined by Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and the 2023 State Teacher of the Year Donovan Tudela last Oct. 10 to help celebrate the published young authors and to deliver inspirational speeches that help inspire young authors to continue writing and sharing stories through LDTF’s Language and Literacy Young Authors Program.

In addition to the celebrated young authors, the event recognized and applauded Tinian’s talented artist, Mikaela San Nicolas, who was responsible for the well-produced illustrations of I Duendis 2.

Torres also dedicated the book launch to the late Patricia Kapileo who was instrumental in the Refaluwaasch translations of I Duendis 2 and other books published under the foundation’s Young Authors Program. Kapileo passed away earlier this year.

The publication of I Duendis 2 was funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Northern Marianas Humanities Council.

“I Duendis 2 brought many talents together. It shared a story that encourages the protection of a fragile environment. I am very proud of our young authors—Jenean, Cielo, Letrisha, Kiyani and Piper—for a well written book and local artist Mikaela San Nicolas for producing some of the best illustrations,” said Torres. “This book launch was an emotional one for us, as we remember Ms. Pat Kapileo and her many contributions to our program. And time and again, we are overwhelmed by the support of our sponsors, volunteers and the Humanities. Anything is possible with teamwork and collaboration, including the will to build a giant library of children’s book with the goal of preserving language and culture.” (PR)